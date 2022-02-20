The Daily Item
The basketball district playoffs start this week with quarterfinals in District 4, and the Shikellamy boys basketball team opening up defense of its District 4/6 Class 5A championship with a home semifinal game on Tuesday at Lockcuff Gymnasium.
A reminder that all tickets for district playoff games must be purchased on the respective district’s websites, and no tickets will be sold at the door. For District 4 playoff games, there is a banner at the top of the District 4 website (piaad4.net). For Shikellamy’s game on Tuesday, and the Braves possible appearance in Friday’s district title game at Mount Aloysius College near Altoona, tickets must purchased on the District 6 website (piaad6.org). The banner for District 6 tickets is in the middle of its page.
All games begin at 7 p.m. unless a part of a doubleheader.
Games begin today with a Class 2A girls play-in game where Northwest (12-9) travels to Canton (14-8) for the right to play top-seed, and Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament champion Southern Columbia (22-1) at Nesbitt Gymnasium on Tuesday.
The rest of the Class 2A girls basketball quarterfinals are Tuesday. No. 7-seed East Juniata (13-9) travels to No. 2-seed Mount Carmel (18-4). No. 5 Muncy (18-4) travels to No. 4 Northeast Bradford (19-3), and No. 6 Millville (16-6) heads to No. 3 South Williamsport (18-3) in a rematch of the Mid-Penn Conference championship game won by the Mounties.
Three of the Class A boys quarterfinals are on a Tuesday as well. No. 5 Meadowbrook Christian (12-6) heads to No. 4 Lourdes Regional (13-9), while No. 6 Sullivan County (8-12) travels to No. 3 North Penn-Liberty (13-8). No. 7 Bucktail, coached by former Milton coach Gene Bruno, will travel to No. 2 Northumberland Christian (14-4) as the back end of a doubleheader at the Bingaman Athletic Center at 7:30 p.m. The top-seeded girls team (16-3) will host Montgomery (7-15) at 6 p.m.
The is a Class 3A play-in game in boys basketball. No. 9-seed South Williamsport (13-9) will travel to No. 8 Mount Carmel (13-9). The winner has a date with defending Class 3A state champion Loyalsock (20-4) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
In the District 3 Class 2A quarterfinals, Greenwood (13-9) travels to Upper Dauphin (15-7) for the right to travel to top-seeded Antietam on Friday night in the semifinals. The two split their two Tri-Valley League meetings this season. Greenwood beat Upper Dauphin, 57-46, in Jan. 14, while the Trojans won the rematch, 46-44, on Jan. 27.
Wednesday’s docket features Class 2A boys quarterfinals, and Class A girls quarterfinals. No. 8 Sayre (6-15) heads to top-seed Muncy (17-5). No. 7-seed Montgomery (12-10) travels to No. 2-seed Canton (17-5). No. 6 Line Mountain (13-9) travels to No. 3-seed Wyalusing (16-6), a rematch of a quarterfinal from last season won by the Rams. No. 5 Northwest (15-6) will travel to No. 4-seed East Juniata (15-6).
St. John Neumann will host a doubleheader on Wednesday. The No. 4-seeded girls (10-10) will host Bucktail (10-11) at 6 p.m., while the top-seeded boys team (18-3) will host Millville (3-18) at 7:30 p.m.
The other games on Wednesday’s Class A girls docket will see No 7 North Penn-Liberty (8-14) heads to No. 2-seed Lourdes Regional (13-9), while No. 6-seed Meadowbrook Christian (7-11) heads to No. 3 Benton (11-11).
The other three Class 3A boys quarterfinals begin on Thursday. No. 5 Southern Columbia (13-9) heads to No. 4-Wellsboro (17-5). No. 7 North Penn-Mansfield (12-10) will travel to No. 2-seed Troy (19-3).
Bloomsburg will host a doubleheader on Thursday. The No. 1-seeded girls team (19-4) will host No. 8-seed Warrior Run (6-16) at 6 p.m., while the No. 3-seeded boys team (18-5) will host No. 6-seed Hughesville (13-9) at 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A girls quarterfinals will all be on Thursday at 7 p.m. No. 8-seed Danville (4-18) heads to top-seed Shamokin (17-5), while No. 7 Mifflinburg (6-15) will travel to No. 2-seed Central Columbia (16-6). No. 6-seed Lewisburg (9-13) travels to No. 3-seed Athens (16-5). No. 5 Milton (10-12) heads to No. 4 Jersey Shore (13-8).
Friday sees the Class 4A boys basketball quarterfinals take the court. No. 8-seed Jersey Shore (4-18) heads to top-seeded Lewisburg (19-5). No. 2-seed Shamokin (15-8) will host No. 7-seed Montoursville (11-11). No. 6-seed Milton (13-9) heads to Athens to play the No. 3-seed Wildcats (16-6). No. 4-seed Mifflinburg (14-8) host No. 5-seed Danville (13-8) in a rematch of last year’s District 4 title game won by the Ironmen.
The rest of the girls 3A quarterfinals are on Friday. No. 5-seed Troy (12-8) travels to No. 4-seed Loyalsock (16-6) for a 6 p.m. tipoff. No. 7-seed Wellsboro (11-10) travels to No. 2-seed Line Mountain (20-2) and No. 6-seed Hughesville (10-12) heads to No. 3-seed Towanda (19-3) for 7 p.m. tipoffs.
The two Class 5A girls basketball teams will be in action on Saturday afternoon in the District 4/11 quarterfinals. No. 7-seed East Stroudsburg South (11-11) travels to No. 2-seed Shikellamy (16-6) at 1 p.m. No. 6-seed Selinsgrove (14-6) will face No. 3-seed Bangor (16-6) at 1 p.m. at Pleasant Valley High School in Brodheadsville.