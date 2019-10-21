The Daily Item
District 4 announced pairings and sites for the boys and girls soccer playoffs along with field hockey.
Action begins on Tuesday with four first round games in the girls soccer Class 2A bracket. There will be a doubleheader at Selinsgrove High School. No. 7 Hughesville will play No. 10 Warrior Run at 5 p.m., while No. 8 Shamokin and No. 9 Midd-West face off at 7 p.m.
The Balls Mills Complex in Hepburnville will host the other two games. No. 5 Towanda and No. 12 Williamson play at 6 p.m. with No. 6 Montoursville and No. 11 Milton to follow at 8 p.m.
The first round in the boys Class 2A soccer playoffs will take place at Loyalsock High School on Wednesday. No. 6 Milton and No. 11 Williamson kickoff the tripleheader at 4 p.m. No. 8 Hughesville vs. No. 9 Southern Columbia will begin at 6 p.m. while No. 7 Warrior Run and No. 10 Troy will be the nightcap at 8 p.m.
Field hockey begins on Thursday with three quarterfinal games at Selinsgrove High School. No. 4 Central Columbia faces No. 5 Mifflinburg at 3:30 p.m. No. 3 Line Mountain vs. No. 6 Midd-West will start at 5:30 p.m. The nightcap is No. 2 Lewisburg vs. No. 7 Muncy at 7:30 p.m. No. 1 Bloomsburg received a bye into next week’s semifinals.
The girls soccer Class 2A quarterfinals will also take place on Thursday. Two games will be at Millard Ludwig Stadium in Millville. No. 1 Central Columbia will play the winner of the Midd-West and Shamokin game at 5 p.m., while No. 3 Lewisburg plays the Montoursville-Milton winner at 7 p.m.
The other two quarterfinals at Loyalsock High School will pit No. 4 Troy against the Towanda-Williamson winner at 5 p.m., while the Hughesville-Warrior Run winner faces No. 2 Benton at 7 p.m.
Saturday is the busiest day of the week with quadrupleheaders at Hughesville, Central Columbia, Danville and Loyalsock.
The Class A boys soccer quarterfinals will take place at Hughesville and Danville. No. 8 Galeton faces No. 1 Millville at 2 p.m. at Hughesville, with No. 3 Sullivan County plays No. 6 East Juniata at 6 p.m. No. 2 Benton faces No. 7 Bloomsburg at 2 p.m. at Danville, while No. 4 South Williamsport and No. 5 Northeast Bradford at 4 p.m.
Three of the Class 2A boys soccer quarterfinals will be at Central Columbia. No. 1 Lewisburg plays the Hughesville-Southern Columbia winner at 2 p.m., while No. 4 Wellsboro faces No. 5 Danville at 4 p.m. No. 3 Midd-West will face the Williamson-Milton winner at Central Columbia, but the time hasn’t been decided. The other Class 2A boys soccer quarterfinal will be at 6 p.m. at Danville High where the Troy-Warrior Run winner play No. 2 Loyalsock.
The boys Class 3A semifinals will both be at Loyalsock High School. No. 3 Jersey Shore and No. 2 Athens face off at 2 p.m., while top-seed Selinsgrove and No. 4 Mifflinburg play at 4 p.m.
In girls soccer on Saturday, three of the four Class A quarterfinals will begin at noon. Top-seed Southern Columbia faces No. 8 Line Mountain at Central Columbia. No. 6 South Williamsport and No. 3 Bloomsburg play at Danville, while No. 4 Millville and No. 5 Meadowbrook Christian will kick things off at Hughesville. No. 2 East Juniata will play No. 7 Wyalusing at 4 p.m. at Hughesville High School.
The girls Class 3A semifinals will also be at Loyalsock. No. 4 Mifflinburg will face No. 1 Athens at noon, while No. 2 Selinsgrove and No. 3 Shikellamy will finish things off at 6 p.m.
The Class 2A field hockey championship game will be on Oct. 31 at Central Columbia High School between Selinsgrove and Shikellamy at 5 p.m.