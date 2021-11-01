District 4 announced the sites and times for this week’s semifinals in boys and girls soccer along with field hockey.
The action kicks off tonight at Loyalsock High School with the girls Class 2A semifinals.
Top seed Central Columbia (19-0) will face rival Bloomsburg (12-6-1) at 6 p.m. The Panthers are the defending district and state champions in Class 2A.
The other semifinal pits No. 3-seed Milton (15-3-1) will face No. 2-seed Montoursville (16-1-1) at 8 p.m.
The Class A boys and girls semifinals, along with the Class 2A semfinals, will all be Saturday at three different sites.
At Danville High School, the Southern Columbia boys team, the No. 3-seed with an 11-6 record will face No. 7-seed Northeast Bradford (9-8-1) at 6 p.m. The Tigers (13-7-1) then face rival Mount Carmel (12-4) in the Class A A girls semifinals.
Central Columbia will host a boys doubleheader. The first game is Class A semifinal between top-seed Northumberland Christian (12-2) against No. 5-seed East Juniata (10-6-3). The second game is a Class 2A boys semifinal between No. 2-seed Midd-West (18-1) against No. 3-seed Milton (16-2) will take place at 8 p.m.
Loyalsock will host the final group of games. In Class A girls, Benton (13-5) faces top-seed South Williamsport (17-1). The other game is a Class 2A boys semifinal between top-seeded Lewisburg (15-1-1) will face No. 4-seed South Williamsport (14-2) at 8 p.m.
The Class 3A championship games will be a doubleheader at Midd-West on Wednesday. At 6 p.m., the girls game pits top-seed Mifflinburg (18-1) against No. 3-seed Selinsgrove (8-9-2). The boys championship game pits top-seed Danville (15-4) against No. 2-seed Selinsgrove (13-5-1).
In field hockey, the Class A semfinals are at Selinsgrove on Tuesday night. Muncy (17-2) and Bloomsburg (13-5-2) play at 5 p.m., while top-seed Lewisburg (12-4-1) will play No. 5-seed Line Mountain (9-9-1).
Selinsgrove (15-5) will travel to Wyoming Seminary to face top-seed Crestwood (17-2) in the District 2/4 championship game at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Greenwood (17-1) plays in the District 3 Class A semifinal at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday against Lancaster Mennonite (16-2).