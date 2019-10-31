District 4 has moved its scheduled field hockey soccer championships scheduled for tonight back to Saturday because of heavy rains forecast across the state today.
In Class 2A boys soccer, Lewisburg and Midd-West will now meet on at 6 p.m. Saturday at Danville High School. In Class A boys, Millville and East Juniata will play at 2 p.m. at Midd-West on Saturday.
On the girls side, the Class A final between East Juniata and Bloomsburg is now scheduled for 4 p.m. at Midd-West on Saturday afternoon. In 2A girls, Lewisburg will play a doubleheader with its boys team, meeting top-seeded Central Columbia at 4 p.m. in Danville.
The two championship games in field hockey have also been moved back to Saturday.
Both title games will be played Saturday at Central Columbia. In the Class A final, Lewisburg and Bloomsburg will meet at 4 p.m., followed by rivals Selinsgrove and Shikellamy at 4 p.m.