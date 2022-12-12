District 4 champion Danville put 22 players on the Heartland Athletic Conference Football All-Star team, led by Athlete of the Year Carson Persing.
The Ironmen had 13 first-team selections, including three players — seniors Zach Gordon, Mason Raup and Persing — who were first-team honorees on both sides of the ball in Division 2.
The all-star teams were released over the weekend following a vote of the league's coaches.
Mifflinburg's Jason Dressler was co-coach of the year in Division 1, Danville's Mike Brennan was the coach of the year in Division 2 and Milton's Phil Davis and John Darrah of Mount Carmel were co-coaches in Division 3.
In Division I, Milffinburg had six first-team nods, including two for lineman Emmanuel Ulrich, who anchored the offensive line that included three Jersey Shore players and Shamokin's Eric Zalar.
Mifflinburg's Troy Dressler and Jersey Shore's Brady Jordan split the first-team quarterback honors, while Selinsgrove's Tucker Teats earned the first-team honor at running. Mifflinburg's Kyler Troup was the tight end.
On defense, Ulrich and Mifflinburg teammates Carter Breed and Andrew Diehl grabbed first-team selections. Selinsgrove's Caleb Hicks was a first-team defensive back selection, while Shikellamy's Isaac-Shaffer Neitz was one of two first-team outside linebackers along with Breed.
In Division 2, Danville and state champion Southern combined for 9 first-team picks on defense, another six on defense and three special team selections.
On offense, Southern running back Braeden Wisloski and senior offensive lineman were first-team picks for the Tigers. Earning first-team honors for the Ironmen were Declan Aikens, Justin Kutcher and Joe Shipe on the offensive line, Gordon at quarterback, Raup at tight end and Persing at wide receiver. Aaron Johnson was the first-team pick as an offensive specialist.
On defense, Danville had three first-team linebackers in Raup, Cade Cush and Cameron Keirsch along with sophomore Lincoln Diehl on the defense line and Gordon and Johnson in the secondary.
Danville's Garrett Hofman and Southern's Isaac Carter were first-team kickers; Hoffman was the punter.
Mount Carmel had 13 first-team picks in Division 3 with the Red Tornadoes and Milton, both district semifinalists, dominating the team.
Offensive first-team picks for the Red Tornadoes were quarterback Cole Spears, tight end Matthew Scicchitano and four offensive linemen: Nick Nestico, Kelen Geary, Michael Langton and Noah Shimko. On defense, MCA first-teamers were Scicchitano, Nestico and Al Bailey on the defensive line, linebackers Maddox Reed and Jacob Schultz and defensive back Garrett Varano.
Milton had first-team honorees at most levels on both sides of the ball. Xzavier Minium was a first pick at running back and wide receiver while Hunter Zettlemoyer was picked on the offensive line.
Warrior Run quarterback Samuel Hall was a first-team pick at quarterback and Milton's Trace Witter was first-team honoree at kicker. Minium and teammate Peyton Rearick earned top honors at defensive back.
Football
HIGH SCHOOL
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
LEAGUE ALL-STARS
Division I
Coach of the Year: Jason Dressler, Mifflinburg; Tom Gravish, Jersey Shore.
OFFENSE
First team
OL: Dyson Delaney, Jersey Shore; Zach Rooney, Jersey Shore; Luke Springman, Jersey Shore; Emmanuel Ulrich, Mifflinburg; Eric Zalar, Shamokin.
QB: Troy Dressler, Mifflinburg; Brady Jordan, Jersey Shore.
RB: Hadyn Packer, Jersey Shore; Tucker Teats, Selinsgrove.
TE: Kyler Troup, Mifflinburg.
WR: Connor Griffin, Jersey Shore; Kooper Peacock, Jersey Shore.
ATH: Connor Fultz, Central Mountain.
Second team
OL: Max Maurer, Selinsgrove; Colin Melhorn, Selinsgrove; Jarad Palski, Jersey Shore; Camden Smith, Selinsgrove; Lucas Whittaker, Mifflinburg.,
QB: Brett Nye, Shamokin.
RB: Knowledge Artis-Jones, Shamokin; Andrew Diehl, Mifflinburg; Elijah Jordan, Jersey Shore.
TE: Andrew Sassaman, Selinsgrove.
WR: Gavin Bastian, Selinsgrove; Zach Wertman, Mifflinburg.
Honorable mention
OL: Cooper Bottorf, Central Mountain; Ethan Coakley, Central Mountain; Blake Hockenbroch, Shamokin; Mason Rebuck, Shikellamy; Giovanmni Tarantella, Central Mountain; Owen VanDruff, Jersey Shore.
QB: Mark Pastore, Selinsgrove.
RB: Carter Breed, Mifflinburg; Jarrod Bullington, Selinsgrove; Ethan Miller, Selinsgrove; Tate Sechreist, Jersey Shore; Rocco Serafini, Central Mountain; Isaac Shaffer-Neitz, Shikellamy.
WR: Chase Pensyl, Shamokin; Nick Rice, Selinsgrove; Luke Snyder, Shikellamy; Ryder Zulkowski, Shamokin.
DEFENSE
First team
DT: Zach Rooney, Jersey Shore; Emmanuel Ulrich, Mifflinburg.
DE: Gabe Andrus, Jersey Shore; Tate Sechrist, Jersey Shore.
ILB: Ethan Miller, Selinsgrove; Hadyn Packer, Jersey Shore; Corey Rumberger, Selinsgrove.
OLB: Carter Breed, Mifflinburg; Isaac Shaffer-Neitz, Shikellamy.
DB: Andrew Diehl, Mifflinburg; Connor Griffin, Jersey Shore; Caleb Hicks, Selinsgrove; Kooper Peacock, Jersey Shore.
Second team
DT: Broc Nye, Shamokin; Luke Springman, Jersey Shore.
DE: Christan Oberheim, Mifflinburg; Lucas Whittaker, Mifflinburg.
ILB: Stone Sechrist, Jersey Shore; Luke Snyder, Shikellamy.
OLB: Chad Martin, Mifflinburg; Andrew Sassaman, Selinsgrove.
DB: Ryan Gavason, Selinsgrove; Sean Grodotzke, Mifflinburg; Chase Pensyl, Shamokin; Dathan Tyson, Jersey Shore; Ryder Zulkowski, Shamokin.
Honorable mention
DT: Austin Fanelli, Selinsgrove; Mason Rebuck, Shikellany; Dierk Stetts, Jersey Shore; Luke Wetzel, Shikellamy.
DE: Spencer George, Selinsgrove; Blake Hockenbroch, Shamokin; Garrett Paradis, Selinsgrove; Kyler Troup, Mifflinburg.
ILB: Ben Herrick, Central Mouyntainb; Jonathan Melendez, Mifflinburg; Logan Othoudt, Selinsgrove; Brian Reeder, Mifflinburg; Payton Samar, Jersey Shore; Derek Turber-Ortiz, Shikellamy; Jake Weaver, Central Mountain.
OLB: Tucker Teats, Selinsgrove.
DB: Connor Fultz, Central Mountain; Brady Jordan, Jersey Shore; Rocco Serafini, Central Mountain; Zach Wertman, Mifflinburg.
SPECIAL TEAMS
First team
PK: Breck Miller, Jersey Shore; Carter Young, Selinsgrove.
P: Kooper Peacock, Jersey Shore
RET: Kooper Peacock, Jersey Shore.
Second team
P: Mason Schneck, Mifflinburg
RET: Chase Morgan, Shikellamy
Honorable mention
P: Ashton Bennett, Central Mountain; Carter Young, Selinsgrove.
RET: Connor Fultz, Central Mountain; Tucker Teats, Selinsgrove.
Overall Athlete:
First team: Kooper Peacock, Jersey Shore.
Second team: Andrew Diehl, Mifflinburg.
Honorable Mention: Nick Rice, Selinsgrove.
DIVISION 2
OFFENSE
First team
QB: Zach Gordon, Danville.
OL: Declan Aikens, Danville; Ian Hornberger, Loyalsock; Justin Kutcher, Danville; Carter Secora, Loyalsock; Joe Shipe, Danville; Chris Treshock, Southern Columbia.
RB: Davion Hill, Loyalsock; Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia.
TE: Mason Raup, Danville.
WR: Carson Persing, Danville; Jaylen Andrews, Loyalsock.
ATH: Carson Persing, Danville.
Second team
QB: Tyler Gee, Loyalosock.
OL: Lincoln Diehl, Danville; Jeremiah Johnson, Loyalsock; Logan Sharrow, Southern Columbia; Ethan Wanner, Montoursville; Cole Yonkin, Montoursville.
RB: Wes Barnes, Southern Columbia; Ty Brown-Stauffer, Danville.
TE: Landon Dietterick, Central Columbia; Cy Cavanaugh, Loyalsock.
WR: Eli Book, Central Columbia; Gage Patterson, Loyalsock; Marco Pulizzi, Montoursville.
ATH: Marco Pulizzi, Montoursville;
Honorable mention
QB: Greyson Shaud, Central Columbia.
OL: Ethan French, Loyalsock; Brett Horton, Southern Columbia; Gunner Treibley, Danville.
RB: Matt Conklin, Montoursville; Greyson Shaud, Central Columbia.
TE: Ryan Kerstetter, Southern Columbia; Cameron Kiersch, Danville.
WR: Rian Glunk, Loyalsock; Greyson Shaud, Central Columbia; Logan Welkom, Central Columbia.
ATH: Greyson Shaud, Central Columbia.
DEFENSE
First team
DT: Lincoln Diehl, Danville; Kole Hummer, Central Columbia.
DE: David Boring, Loyalsodck; Tyler Lepley, Montoursville.
ILB: Mason Raup, Danville; Cade Cush, Danville; Gavin Rice, Loyalsock.
OLB: Logan Bastian, Loyalsock; Cameron Kiersch, Danville.
DB: Jaylen Andrews, Loyalsock; Zach Gordon, Danville; Aaron Johnson, Danville; Davion Hill, Loyalsock.
Second team
DT: Chase Miller, Danville; Carter Secora, Loyalsock.
DE: Gage Chipeleski, Central Columbia; Malachi Coleman, Loyalsock.
ILB: Cy Cavanaugh, Loyalsock; Dominic Fetterolf, Southern Columbia.
OLB: Gage Chipeleski, Central Columbia; Gave Krebs, Southern Columbia.
DB: Will Burdett, Loyalsock; Jake Hoy, Southern Columbia; Louden Murphy, Southern Columbia; Jake Toczlously, Southern Columbia.
Honorable mention
DT: Evan Bloom, Montoursville; Ethan French, Loyalsock; Ian Hornberger, Loyalsock; Justin Kutcher, Danville; Jeremiah Johnson, Loyalsock; Joe Shipe, Danville; Gunner Treibley, Danville; Cole Yonkin, Montoursville.
DE: Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia; Colden Bloom, Southern Columbia.
OLB: Carter Madden, Southern Columbia; Alex Roberts, Central Columbia.
DB: Cole Duffy, Danville; Madden Patrick, Danville; Logan Welkom, Central Columbia,
SPECIAL TEAMS
First Team
PK: Garrett Hoffman, Danville; Elijah Hoffman, Southern Columbia.
P: Garrett Hoffman, Danville.
RET: Jaylen Andrews, Loyalosock; Davion Hill, Loyalsock.
Second team
PK: Wyatt Fry, Montoursville.
P: Tyler Gee, Montoursville.
Honorable mention
P: Isaac Carter, Southern Columbia.
ATHLETE:
First team: Carson Persing, Danville.
Second team: Davion Hill, Loyalsock.
Third team: Jaylen Andrews, Loyalsock, Zach Gordon, Danville; Greyson Shaud, Central Columbia.
Coach of the Year: Mike Brennan, Danville.
DIVISION 3
OFFENSE
First team
QB: Cole Spears, Mount Carmel.
OL: Kelin Geary, Mount Carmel; Michael Langton, Mount Carmel; Nick Nestico, Mount Carmel; Noah Shimko, Mount Carmel; Hunter Zettlemoyer, Milton.
RB: Madden Locke, Bloomsburg; Xzavier Minnium, Milton.
TE: Matthew Scicchitano, Mount Carmel.
WR: Sam Hall, Warrior Run; Xzavier Minium, Milton.
ATH: Madden Locke, Bloomsburg.
Second team
QB: Ryan Newton, Warrior Run.
OL: Joshua Applegate, Hughesville; Maddox Lamas, Mount Carmel; Graden Thomas, Bloomsburg; Gary Verdelli, Milton; Gabe Wagner, Hughesville.
RB: Xavier Diaz, Mount Carmel; Michael Farronato, Mount Carmel.
TE: Jacob Schultz, Mount Carmel.
WR: Michael Farronato, Mount Carmel; Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel.
ATH: Xzavier Minium, Milton.
Honorable mention
QB: Matthew Balichik, Mount Carmel; Cale Bastian, Milton; Luke Kaiser, Hughesville; Liam Zentner, Bloomsburg.
OL: Dominick Andretta, Midd-West; Miles Aurand, Midd-West; Bryce Burkhart, Hughesville; Russel Dewire, Hughesville; Jimmy Lyons, Bloomsburg; Jackson Lunger, Hughesville; Connor Parker, Warrior Run.
RB: Luke Blessing, Mount Carmel; Angelo Ferrigno, Hughesville; Mason Hoppes, Hughesville; Mason Rowe, Milton; Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel; Ryan Weider, Mount Carmel.
TE: Ashton Krall, Milton; Nick Wharton, Bloomsburg.
WR: Aiden Bartlett, Hughesville; Jake Fogelsanger, Bloomsburg; Justin Fowler, Hughesville; Carter Marr, Warrior Run; Peyton Rearick, Milton; Dylan Reiff, Milton; Jacob Schultz, Mount Carmel.
ATH: Xavier Diaz, Mount Carmel; Michael Farronato, Mount Carmel; Sam Hall, Warrior Run; Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel.
DEFENSE
First team
DT: Nick Nestico, Mount Carmel; Matthew Scicchitano, Mount Carmel.
DE: Al Bailey, Mount Carmel; Gabe Wagner, Hughesville.
ILB: Madden Lock, Bloomsburg; Maddox Reed, Mount Carmel.
OLB: Jacob Schultz, Mount Carmel; Lukle Stutzman, Hughesville.
DB: Aiden Barlett, Hughesville; Xzavier Minium, Milton; Peyton Rearick, Milton; Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel.
Second team
DT: Kelin Geary, Mount Carmel; Trey Lock, Milton; Blake Zeisloft, Bloomsburg.
DE: Dylan Ando, Milton; Garret Sharer, Hughesville.
ILB: Mason Hoppes, Hughesville; Nick Wharton, Bloomsburg.
OLB: Al Bailey, Mount Carmel; Gary Verdinelli, Milton.
DB: Chase Balichik, Mount Carmel; Michael Farronato, Mount Carmel; Angelo Ferrigno, Hughesville; Justin Flower Hughesville; Nasir Kelly, Bloomsburg.
Honorable mention
DT: Joshua Applegate, Hughesville; Bryce Burkchart, Hughesville; Tommy Klingerman, Bloomsburg; Landon Lauver, Midd-West; Nolan Loss, Milton; Noah Shimko, Mount Carmel.
DE: Isaiah Betz, Warrior Run; Liam Bradley, Mount Carmel; Landon Lauver, Midd-West.
ILB: Austin Dorman, Midd-West; Colby LeBarron, Warrior Run; Dominic Lytle, Milton; Edgar Murphy, Midd-West; Conner Snyder Milton; Drew Yagodzinskie, Mount Carmel.
OLB: Luke Goodwin, Milton; Colby LeBarron, Warrior Run; Alex Roberts, Central Columbia; Tyler Ulrich, Warrior Run.
DB: Wyatt Brosious, Bloomsburg; Xavier Diaz, Mount Carmel; Monty Fisher, Milton; Sam Hall, Warrior Run; Conor Knight, Hughesville; Ashton Krall, Milton; Dylan Reiff, Milton; Tyler Wetzel, Hughesville; Bradyn Zeisloft, Bloomsburg.
SPECIAL TEAMS
First team
PK: Sisay Doerschler, Bloomsburg; Trace Witter, Milton; Drew Yagodzisnkis, Mount Carmel
P: Gabe Wagner, Hughesville.
RET: Aiden Barlett, Hughesville.
Honorable mention
P: Xzavier Minium, Milton.
RET: Monty Fisher, Milton
Honorable mention
P: Drew Yagodzinskie, Mount Carmel.
RET: Xavier Diaz, Mount Carmel; Michael Farronato, Mount Carmel; Jake Fogelsanger, Bloomsburg; Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel.
OVERALL ATHLETE
First team: Madden Locke, Bloomsburg
Second team: Xzavier Minium, Milton
Honorable Mention: Aiden Barlett, Hughesville; Xavier Diaz, Mount Carmel; Sam Hall, Warrior Run; Michael Farronato, Mount Carmel; Peyton Rearick, Milton; Garrett Varano, Milton.
Coach of the year: Phil Davis, Milton; John Darrah, Mount Carmel.