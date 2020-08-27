The three Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference champions in golf in 2019 combined to lose just one divisional match all season — Division I champion Central Mountain dropped a league match to Montoursville/Loyalsock last season.
So with the league going with two divisions this season that should make the races tighter.
The Wildcats have won the last four Division I titles, and should be a top contender for a fifth as top scorer Jason Floruss leads a group of returners for the Wildcats.
Montoursville returns Peyton Mussina for last year’s second-place team. In the divisional realignment, Lewisburg joins Division I, making the Green Dragons another contender should the Wildcats falter.
“I don’t think you can say that Central Mountain is a clear favorite, since Lewisburg is in the league,” Selinsgrove coach Ray Moyer said. “I think between Lewisburg and what Montoursville has back, they could challenge Central Mountain.”
Sean Kelly is the top returner for Lewisburg. The junior finshed second last season at the District 4 Class 2A Tournament.
The Seals lost district runner-up Dylan Defazio to graduation, but return the rest of last year’s lineup, including sophomores Mike Felty, Stephen Wetmiller and Garrett Howell.
“Our younger kids really worked hard all summer. We’ve got some good young talent,” Moyer said. “We’d like to get to .500 (the Seals were 6-14 last season), and get the team into the district tournament.”
Shikellamy will have three seniors in its lineup led by C.J. Doebler, but will struggle to fill a lineup during the regular season.
“The guys that are on the squad put in a lot of hard work this summer,” Shikellamy coach Ryan McHale said. “But that hard work will pay off for them this season.”
Mifflinburg also moves up to Division I this season. The Wildcats finished winless last season, but girls District 4 Class 2A third-place Kaylin Foss leads a group of three seniors ready to make improvements this season.
Danville and Central Columbia, which shot 372 and 373 at last year’s District 4 Class 2A meet — good for third and fourth, respectively — should be the favorites in Division II this season.
Neither the Ironmen nor the Blue Jays have dropped a match over the last two seasons in their respective divisions — Danville in Division II and Central Columbia in Division III. One teams’ streak will come to an end this season. The two teams aren’t scheduled to meet until Sept. 21 — the final match of the season — on the Blue Jays’ home course at Berwick Country Club.
Seniors Charlie Betz and Dan Metzer are the top two returning golfers for the Ironmen, whose coach, Ron Kanaskie, enters his 30th season at the helm. Danville lost eight seniors to graduation, including Luke Ciccarelli, who was the 2018 Daily Item Player of the Year.
The Blue Jays lost three of its top four scorers to graduation, bringing back only junior Gavin Wagner, who placed 39th at last year’s district meet.
Midd-West finished third last season in Division II, behind Danville and Lewisburg, but will have to contend with the loss of six seniors from last year’s 11-9 squad. The Mustangs will be young this season with one senior, three juniors and five freshmen on the roster.
Milton has a new coach in Greg Scoggins, and some big hopes to improve on last year’s 5-15 season. The Black Panthers return two four-year starters in Camden Scoggins and Carter Fedder.
“Camden and Carter’s knowledge, leadership and skill set are vital to our success this year,” Greg Scoggins said. “Both young men will leave a legacy of hard work, determination and heart when the season is completed.”
Golf is the first sport allowed to start its regular season. It opens today with two matches — Williamsport at Mifflinburg at Shade Mountain Golf Club and Bloomsburg will face Loyalsock at Williamsport Country Club.
Three more matches take place on Friday, including Central Mountain at Selinsgrove at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club, Lewisburg faces Williamsport at Williamsport Country Club, and Milton heads to Berwick Country Club to play Central Columbia.
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Division I
Central Mountain
Coach: John Lodek
Home course: Clinton County Country Club
Last year: 25-3-1 overall, 19-1 Division I.
Roster: Brayden Confair, sr.; Ethan Simmons, jr.; Griffin Walizer, fr.; Peyton Newlen, so.; Gunner Redmond, jr.; Gavin Bower, fr.; Christopher Engle III, fr.; Gardner Fravel, fr. Owen Gill, so.; Kara Stover, jr.; Alexander Serifini, so.; Brayden Blackwell, so.; Jason Floruss, sr.
Lewisburg
Coach: Joe Faust
Home course: Bucknell Country Club
Last year: 16-6 overall, 14-6 Division II
Roster: James Alexander, sr.; Naafay Bajwa, fr.; Ryan Donnelly, sr.; Zach Engle, fr.; Ryleigh Faust, sr.; Gabe Ferrar, jr.; Will Gronlund, jr., Gavin Keiser, jr.; Sean Kelly, jr.; Alex Koontz, jr.; Kaite Madden, jr.; Nick Mahoney, so.; Ava Markunas, jr.; Sophia Martin, so.; Joel Myers, sr.; Zachary Rutz, so.; Ryan Shabahang, jr.; Matt Spaulding, jr.; Collin Starr, jr.; Tori Vonderheid, so.; Brynn Wagner, jr.; Connor Wood, jr.; Kaden Wuederman, sr.
Mifflinburg
Coach: Dan Foss
Home course: Shade Mountain Golf Course
Last year: 0-20 overall and Division II
Roster: Braden Dietrich, sr.; Hunter Dressler, sr.; Kaylin Foss, sr.; Nicholas Osborne, jr.; Jeremy Page, jr.; Kolby Roush, jr.; Adam Snayberger, jr.; Dylan Stroup, jr.; Logan Driggers, so.; Elizabeth Sheesley, fr.
Montoursville/Loyalsock
Home course: Williamsport Country Club
Last year: 22-9 overall, 16-4 Division I
Selinsgrove
Coach: Ray Moyer
Home course: Susquehanna Valley Country Club
Last year: 6-14 overall and Division I.
Roster: Sean Dagle, sr.; Logan Tyler, jr.; Noah Stahl, jr.; Aidan Rice, jr.; Garrett Howe, jr.; Sam Wetmiller, so.; Gannon Steimling, so.; Owen Hoot, so.; Mike Felty, so.; Conner Andretta, so.; Luke Hackenberger, fr.; Talen Krepps, fr.
Shikellamy
Coach: Ryan McHale
Home course: Susquehanna Valley Country Club
Last year: 7-13 overall and Division I
Roster: C.J. Doebler, sr.; Ben Heemstra, sr.; Camren Vovakes, sr.; Ian Buckles, jr.; Joshua King, so.
Williamsport
Coach: David Heller
Home course: Williamsport Country Club
Last year: 2-20 overall, 2-18 Division I.
Roster: Owen Berry jr.; Owen Bower, so.; Kydreece Burks, jr.; Ethan Douglas, sr.; Nickolas Gates, sr., Carson Gross, so.; Noah Lovecchio, sr.; Ben Manetta, so.; Douglas Nicholas, sr.; Chris Reeder, sr.; Tyler Schneider, so.; Evan Whitford, so.; Alexandria Chilson, so.; Addison Lovecchio, so.; Maria Montoya, so.
Division II
Bloomsburg
Coach: Gary Sohosky
Home course: Frosty Valley Country Club
Last year: 0-10 overall, 0-10 Division III
Roster: Mitchell Fuller, sr.; Logan Reifendifer, sr.; Dylan Kreisher, so.; Ben Sohosky, so.; Zane Smith, fr.
Central Columbia
Coach: Mark Chamberlin
Home course:: Berwick Country Club
Last year: 9-0 overall, 9-0 Division III
Roster: Dante Larock, sr.; Ryan Hess, sr.; Owen Berlin, jr.; Matt Bierly, jr.; Preston Cleaver, jr.; Jeffrey Kluck, jr.; Gavin Wagner, jr.; Kolton Weaver, jr.; Kaleb Wagner, so.; Lincoln Huber, fr.
Danville
Coach: Ron Kanaskie
Home course:: Frosty Valley Country Club
Last year: 20-0 overall and Division II
Roster: Charlie Betz, sr.; Dan Metzer, sr.; Darsil Patel, sr.; Sam Everett, jr.; Nolan Coombe, jr.; Connor Kozick, jr.; Andrew Roth, jr.; Lane Berkey, jr.; Quentin Jenkins, jr.; Koen Baylor, so.; Anthony Petrick, so.; Blake Sassaman, so.
Midd-West
Coach: Brian Beward
Home course:: Shade Mountain Golf Club.
Last year: 11-9 overall and Division II
Roster: Austin Bogush, sr.; Jullian Krainak, jr.; Nicholas Whitesel, jr.; Caroline Zerby, jr.; Kyle Beward, fr.; Noah Bogush, fr.; Calder Romig, fr.; Scotty Walls, fr.; Hayden Klinepeter, fr.
Milton
Coach: Greg Scoggins
Home course: Wynding Brook Golf Club
Last year: 5-15 overall and Division II.
Roster: Camden Scoggins, sr.; Carter Fedder, sr.; Jenaka Day, sr.; Helena Watson, sr.; Chase Hoffman, sr.; Ethan Russell, sr.; Andrew Roher, jr.; Luke Embeck, jr.; Isaiah Day, so.; Cade Wirnsberger, so.; Kendall Fedder, so.; Quentin Keister, fr.; Noah Heimbach, fr.
Warrior Run
Coach: Brad Peace
Home course: Wynding Brook Golf Club
Last year: 4-5 overall, 4-5 Division III.
Roster: Kaelyn Watson, jr.; Mason Sheesley, so.; Hannah Raab, fr.