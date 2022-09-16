MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg senior Andrew Diehl can see the end, and that’s what motivates him.
The tailback for the Wildcats doesn’t see college in his future. He loves working with his hands and he’s an HVAC student at SUN Area Technical School in New Berlin.
So however long this Wildcat football season lasts, it’s probably Diehl’s last chance at gridiron glory.
“He’s maturing, and he’s working things out. He’s determining what he wants in life, and working toward that,” Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler said. “You can definitely see the difference (maturity-wise) now.”
Diehl’s played a big role in Mifflinburg’s 3-0 start this season, leading the team in rushing (231 yards, 4 TDs) and the area in receiving (13 catches for 239 yards, 4 TDs) plus a punt return TD, and Diehl leads the area in scoring through three weeks with nine touchdowns.
Diehl is a four-year contributor on offense, a four-year starter on defense, and has always been one of the most dangerous players in the area. But just 5-foot-6, 150 pounds as a freshman, Diehl couldn’t stay healthy for a complete season in his first two years on varsity.
“It starts in the weight room in the offseason. Your confidence just really goes up,” Diehl said. “You just have to be confident in the work you did in the winter and spring.”
Dressler added: “I think it goes back to his maturity this year both physically, and as a person. He’s just gotten physically bigger, but he also put the work in all winter. He put up some good numbers in the weight room, and we’ve seen his potential, and now he’s putting it all together.”
Diehl and Carter Breed have both moved between tailback and wide receiver in each of the last two seasons, but Dressler has tweaked his substitution patterns a bit this season, rotating his skill position players like a hockey line at times. It allows both to move around on offense, and catch some breaks for their defensive assignments. Diehl has an interception, and seven tackles as a safety so far this season.
“It really helps us on defense as well,” Diehl said. “We’re in a great condition, but those little breaks allow us to be ready for the fourth quarter.”
That was something Shamokin found out last week. The Indians and Wildcats were tied at 21 nearing the fourth quarter when Diehl took a handoff on a third-and-long and bullied his way to a first down at the Shamokin 1. Quarterback Troy Dressler blasted in from there, and Diehl controlled the game in the fourth quarter, scoring a rushing TD, and running for two first downs as Mifflinburg ran out the clock.
“He’s playing with a chip on his shoulder, and he’s just on a mission this season,” Dressler said.
It’s an attitude forged by a group that’s been close to being one of the elite teams in the area but hasn’t been able to quite reach the mark. The Wildcats were 5-6 in each of Diehl’s first two seasons, and last year, the Wildcats can make a reasonable claim that a 6-4 year without a playoff berth had every right to be an 8-2 year.
“You have to go in, and do your best,” Diehl said. “Again, it’s all about mindset. You have to do what you can do, and everything else will take care of itself.”
The Wildcats know things will get tougher. They’ll be heavily favored against 0-3 Central Mountain tonight, but can’t get caught looking ahead to the next weeks. Mifflinburg travels to Jersey Shore, and will host Selinsgrove for the first time since 2017 in back-to-back meetings.
“Just because Jersey Shore is playing so well, doesn’t mean we can’t go up there, and give it our all,” Diehl said.