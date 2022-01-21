DANVILLE — Coming off her first double-figure scoring game of the season, Averi Dodge poured in a career-best 19 points to lead Shikellamy to a 39-33 win over Danville in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls basketball Friday.
Dodge opened the game with a 10-point first quarter, matching her season-high scored Tuesday against Shamokin. Her previous career-best was 16 points in last year's season-opening loss to Central Columbia.
The division-leading Braves (10-3 overall, 8-1 HAC-I) used Dodge's hot start to grab a 16-4 lead after one period, and went on to end the Ironmen's two-game winning streak.
Paige Fausey had 10 points for Shikellamy, and Taylor Sees added four.
Ella DeWald led Danville (3-9, 2-7) with 12 points, one off her season-best, including seven in the third quarter to trim the margin to 30-25. Lucy Pickle and Maddie Sauers each added six points.
Shikellamy 39, Danville 33
Shikellamy (10-3) 39
Taylor Sees 2 0-0 4, Melanie Minnier 0 1-4 1, Averi Dodge 7 4-5 19, Tori Scheller 0 3-4 3, Paige Fausey 3 4-8 10, Lilia Wiest 0 2-2 2. Totals: 12 14-23 39.
3-point goals: Dodge.
Did not score: Blaire Balestrini, Kiersten Strohecker.
Danville (3-9) 33
Lucy Pickle 3 0-1 6, Ella DeWald 5 1-1 12, Trinity Willoughby 1 1-2 3, Savannah Dowd 1 0-0 2, Grace Everett 2 0-0 4, Maddie Sauers 3 0-0 6. Totals: 15 2-4 33.
3-point goals: DeWald.
Did not score: Theresa Amarante.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy;16;5;9;9 — 39
Danville;4;10;11;8 — 33