The Associated Press
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Miami dropped defending Super Bowl champion New England into the wild-card playoff round when Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki with 24 seconds remaining for a stunning 27-24 victory Sunday.
New England (12-4) will have to play in the opening weekend of the postseason for the first time since 2009. The Patriots never have made the Super Bowl while playing in the wild-card round.
The Patriots won their first eight games, the split the next eight, including the rarity of two losses at home.
It is the second straight season the Dolphins have denied the Patriots an unbeaten division record. They scored on a wild series of laterals on the final play in their second meeting last season, in Miami.
After trailing throughout the game, Tom Brady threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to James White to put New England in front 24-20 with 3:53 left.
n Chiefs 31, Chargers 21
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mecole Hardman returned a kickoff 104 yards for a touchdown, Damien Williams took a handoff 84 yards for another score, and Kansas City leapfrogged New England for the No. 2 seed in the AFC and a first-round playoff bye.
The Chiefs (12-4) long ago clinched their fourth straight AFC West title.
The Chargers (5-11) made it stressful for Kansas City in the fourth quarter, though, driving for a touchdown that got them within 24-21 with 5:23 to go.
n Bengals 33, Browns 23
CINCINNATI — Andy Dalton threw for a touchdown and ran for another in his farewell as a franchise quarterback — a Joe Burrow banner in the upper deck reminded him what comes next — and Cincinnati ended one of its most miserable seasons with a victory.
The Bengals (2-14) matched the worst record in their 52-year history. They’ll pick first in the draft for the first time since 2003, when they also were coming off a 2-14 finish and chose franchise quarterback Carson Palmer.
Cleveland (6-10) was a chic Super Bowl pick with Baker Mayfield coming off a sensational rookie season and Odell Beckham Jr. adding star quality to the offense. Instead, the Browns significantly regressed under first-year coach Freddie Kitchens, who was fired later in the day.
n Titans 35, Texans 14
HOUSTON — Derrick Henry and Tennessee ran their way into the playoffs, beating a Houston team that rested several starters, and setting up an intriguing first-round matchup with New England.
Henry rushed for a season-high 211 yards and three touchdowns.
Tennessee (9-7) got its first win at Houston since Jan. 1, 2012.
n Cowboys 47, Redskins 16
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes in a win rendered meaningless when Dallas was eliminated from the playoffs by Philadelphia’s victory.
Case Keenum had a TD toss as the Redskins (3-13) secured the No. 2 pick in the draft in what could be their final game under interim coach Bill Callahan.
n Packers 23, Lions 20
DETROIT — Mason Crosby kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, lifting Green Bay to a first-round bye.
The Packers (13-3) fell behind by two touchdowns in the second quarter. They didn’t lead until Crosby made his second winning kick against Detroit this season.
The Lions (3-12-1) closed with nine straight losses for their longest losing streak in a season since going 0-16 in 2008.
n Saints 42, Panthers 10
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New Orleans took care of business against reeling Carolina, and finished off a 13-3 regular season but still won’t a week of rest in the playoffs with San Francisco’s victory on Sunday night.
The Saints will be the No. 3 seed and host the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round next weekend.
The only thing that went right for the Panthers (5-11) was Christian McCaffrey joining Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk as the third player in NFL history to record 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season.
n Ravens 28, Steelers 10
BALTIMORE — Slogging through the rain without several notable stars and with very little at stake, Baltimore relied on a strong defensive performance to finish the regular season riding a 12-game winning streak.
Baltimore’s first touchdown followed a fumble by Steelers rookie quarterback Devlin Hodges, who failed to generate any offense in a game that meant far more to Pittsburgh (8-8) than to the Ravens (14-2).
Baltimore also scored on special teams when Steelers punter Jordan Berry couldn’t handle the wet football and Jordan Richards recovered the fumble for a touchdown. Fifteen seconds later, the Ravens tacked on a safety when Hodges was called for intentional grounding in his end zone.
n Broncos 16, Raiders 15
DENVER — Shelby Harris knocked down Derek Carr’s 2-point pass to Hunter Renfrow with 7 seconds left, and Denver put an end to Oakland’s run as an NFL city.
Carr hit Renfrow for the touchdown from the 3, the first time the Raiders reached the end zone in five red-zone trips. Coach Jon Gruden went for the 2-point conversion instead of the tie.
n Jaguars 38, Colts 20
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gardner Minshew turned in his best performance in two months, throwing for 295 yards and three touchdowns. The rookie closed out Jacksonville’s disappointing season by strengthening his case to be the team’s starting quarterback next season. Coach Doug Marrone might be around, too.
n Rams 31, Cardinals 24
LOS ANGELES — Tyler Higbee and Robert Woods caught touchdown passes from Jared Goff in the fourth quarter, and Los Angeles bade farewell to the Los Angeles Coliseum, and secured its third straight winning season.
Goff passed for 319 yards and hit Cooper Kupp for 99 yards and an early TD, while the Los Angeles defense made four takeaways in the final NFL game at the 96-year-old Coliseum. The Rams (9-7) are moving into palatial SoFi Stadium in Inglewood next season.
n Bears 21, Vikings 19
MINNEAPOLIS — Eddy Piñeiro’s fourth field goal of the game for Chicago came from 22 yards with 10 seconds left with Minnesota resting its regulars for the playoffs.
n Falcons 28, Buccaneers 22
TAMPA, Fla. — Deion Jones intercepted Jameis Winston on the first play of overtime and returned the ball 27 yards for a touchdown.
Winston became the first Tampa Bay quarterback to pass for 5,000 yards in a season, but another non-playoff year ended on a sour note. The Falcons (7-9) tied the game with a field goal on the last play of regulation and won for the sixth time in eight games when Jones became the seventh opposing player to score on a pick-6 off Winston this season.
Winston threw for 201 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, hiking his NFL-leading total to 30.
n Jets 13, Bills 6
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Sam Darnold hit Jamison Crowder for a 1-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, and New York avoided finishing its fourth consecutive season with double-digit losses in a win over Buffalo’s backups.
The Jets missed the playoffs for a ninth consecutive season, but finished at 7-9 under first-year coach Adam Gase for their best record since going 10-6 in 2015.
n 49ers 26, Seahawks 21
SEATTLE — The road to the Super Bowl in the NFC will go through San Francisco for the first time since 1997.
By inches.
The 49ers won the NFC West, and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with a win over Seattle when Jacob Hollister was stopped by rookie linebacker Dre Greenlaw on fourth-and-goal just inches short of the goal line.
But it took a replay review for San Francisco to finally celebrate its title.
Seattle took possession at its own 27 with 2:27 left down by five. Russell Wilson drove the Seahawks to the San Francisco 1 and on fourth-and-10, Wilson hit John Ursua for 11 yards to the 1. Wilson spiked the ball, but Seattle was called for delay of game on second down with confusion about whether Lynch should enter the game. Backed up to the 6, Wilson was incomplete on two straight passes.