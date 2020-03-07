Splashing around in a backyard pool during a family outing, it wasn’t long before one of Abby Doss’ relatives noticed her affinity for the water and suggested getting her involved in a local swimming club.
Doss’ mother heeded the suggestion, and Abby was swimming with the Shamokin Stingrays soon after.
About 12 years after that, Doss is one of the best swimmers in Pennsylvania as a senior at Shamokin.
Last week, Doss, 18, won gold at the District 4 Class 2A Swimming Championships yet again, claiming the top step on the medal podium in the 200-yard individual medley (2:02.99) and 500 freestyle (4:54.53) for the fourth consecutive year.
Doss was so dominant in her events she captured the 200 IM by nearly 12 seconds, and the 500 free by nearly 28 seconds. She also was on a pair of relays (200 medley and 200 free) that medaled at districts and advanced to next week’s PIAA Championships.
Well, remarkable success in the water, along with the lofty GPA (4.0) she carries, is why Doss is the latest recipient of The Daily Item’s Scholar Athlete of the Week award sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Susquehanna Valley playing fields.
When the state meet convenes Wednesday at Bucknell’s Kinney Natatorium, Doss will be the No. 1 seed in the 200 IM and the 500 free. She’ll also be swimming with her younger sister, Gabby, Gabby Greager and Madison Bridy in a pair of relays.
Abby Doss is the three-time defending PIAA Class 2A champion in the 500 freestyle, and two-time defending champ in the 200 IM after finishing second in that event as a freshman.
Before Doss heads to North Carolina State University this fall to continue her swimming career, she’ll spend a week (June 21-28) in Omaha, Neb., competing in the Olympic Swimming Trials in the 400-meter freestyle.
No wonder she’s constantly training.
Doss is currently focused on the state championships.
“It’s a really unique event for me,” Doss said of returning to states, but also having the chance to compete alongside her sister and several others. “The first two years I was there alone and then last year I swam with Gabby.
“And this year, I’m in the relays.”
She was also the Class 2A Female Swimmer of the Meet each of the past two years.
“I’ve never seen an athlete with her mindset before,” Shamokin coach Jessica Wolfgang said, “the way she practices, the way she thinks about her races the day of an event in a big meet, her composure, her maturity with the whole thing is far beyond her years.”
Doss’ mindset came into play in August during her quest for a spot in the Olympic Trials, especially since she missed out on her bid in the 200 free.
A day later, she blocked everything from her mind and just swam.
“I felt good; my stroke was good,” recalled Doss, whose qualifying time was 4:16.33. “To me, I was in my lane and no one else was even there.
“I hadn’t felt like that since my freshman year when I swam at YMCA Nationals.”
Doss attacks the water once the starter’s pistol sounds, and she’s just as motivated by the challenges she constantly experiences in Shamokin’s classrooms.
Presently enrolled in three Advanced Placement courses — calculus BC, chemistry and physics — Doss navigated AP biology and calculus AB during her junior year.
Doss is able to supplement her in-pool training during the day since one of her classes is a strength & conditioning course that features plenty of weight work.
For someone determined to enter the medical profession — Doss is interested in becoming a naturopathic physician — much of her curriculum is predicated on preparing her to major in chemistry at N.C. State while minoring in biology.
Doss chose N.C. State over Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin, and she committed to last April.
“They’re all so close there,” said Doss, who typically spends 16 to 18 hours per week training, both in and out of the water — when she doesn’t have a pending meet.
As a result, Doss has been honing her time management skills for some time.
Doss belongs to Shamokin’s branch of the National Honor Society — Doss still has eight hours of in-school community service hours to complete, so once swimming season ends she’s going to be busy tutoring younger students — and she’s also a member of the National Honor Society of High School Scholars.
Doss is active in Shamokin’s Chemistry, Math and Interact Clubs. The latter organization holds fundraising efforts that have benefited Toys for Tots, the SPCA or other non-profit initiatives in and around the Shamokin area.
Doss also coaches youngsters that compete for the Sunbury-Northumberland Swimming Team, usually working with those involved in the 9-10 age group.
“We’ve never had anybody in our school accomplish what she’s done,” Wolfgang said. “What she’s been able to accomplish in four years is remarkable.
“I don’t know if there’s anybody (else) that’s going to accomplish that.”
Considering Doss has a promising college swimming career in front of her — and a shot at making a journey to Tokyo later this year with the U.S. Olympic Team — matching her many accomplishments isn’t likely to happen any time soon.
Doss admitted that she’s not taken a day off from the pool for the past three weeks, and recent results would indicate that her devotion has paid dividends.
“It doesn’t stop,” Doss said.