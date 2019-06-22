As Mallory Kauffman awaited the final few throws of her high school career, the Greenwood senior paced anxiously in a fairly secluded area of the shot put venue while her fellow competitors gathered closer to the action.
Considerably more animated than usual in between her throws, everything paid off for Kauffman.
Kauffman capped her sparkling high school throwing career at the PIAA Class 2A championship meet by popping a school-record 48-3¾ in the shot, earning a spot atop the Shippensburg University medal stand for the second time in as many days.
About 24 hours earlier, Kauffman stood atop that same podium accepting the gold medal that accompanied her victory in the Class 2A discus
Dominant all season long in both throwing events — Kauffman lost just once inside Pennsylvania’s borders — the recent Greenwood graduate and soon-to-be Penn State thrower has been tagged The Daily Item’s Girls Field Athlete of the Year.
“All year long, I trained for states,” said Kauffman, who finished second in the Class 2A shot as a junior and third in the discus. “Where I lift I’d have the days on the wall when states is. It’s just something that I’d look at every day.
“At practice, Troy was always saying, ‘Hey, this is throw six at states,’” said Kauffman, referring to Infinity Throwing Club coach and Selinsgrove assistant Troy Hess. “That’s just kind of that intensity we tried to train for because when you throw at the state meet, there’s nothing else like it. It’s so intense. All your energy is there.”
Some of her training partners were there to witness her state titles.
“My (Infinity Throwing Club) teammates were there from Lewisburg and Selinsgrove, and they all had a hug for me and I just got so pumped up. It was like everything was able to come together,” Kauffman said. “It worked out really well.”
And, from late March to late May, everything did work out really well.
While Kauffman’s career best in the discus at the start of the season stood at 146-10, that number was gone before March ended as she popped a school-record 155-1 during a dual meet at Big Spring. A month later, she upped that mark after nailing a 160-6.
Kauffman even erased the 21-year-old discus record held by former East Juniata throwing great Heather Colyer (158-6) when she hit a 160-3 at Shippensburg University that landed her a second straight District 3 Class 2A championship.
A similar progression occurred in the shot, as Kauffman’s preseason PR and school-record 44-10½ increased to 46-4½ … and then it went to 47-5 … and then she hit 47-10¼. Finally, at states, Kauffman popped her 48-3¾.
The only time Kauffman didn’t win a shot put competition was in late April at the Penn Relays in Philadelphia — she finished second with a throw of 46-9¾ — where she lost to Jamaican competitor Danielle Sloley (47-2) by just over four inches.
“After states, somebody told me that,” Kauffman said. “At first I didn’t realize what they said, but once I sat down I was like, ‘OK, I guess I didn’t lose to any American at all, but it was cool and definitely something neat that happened throughout my season.”
Kauffman threw last weekend at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals in Greensboro, N.C. — she finished 11th in the discus and sixth in the shot, earning All-American honors in the latter event.
She was dominant almost all season against high school competition.
In the shot put at states, Kauffman finished five-plus feet in front of runner-up Maura Huwalt of South Park.
Huwalt also wound up second in the discus, but she was nearly 15 feet behind as Kauffman became Greenwood’s first state champion since 1997.
“The consistent dominance throughout, you don’t see that often,” Wildcats coach Barb Sheaffer said of Kauffman, a Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year nominee.
“This year, beyond all the elite performances, she was just the ideal teammate. She made herself accessible to all of her teammates, in a way that made them all better. When you’re elite yet bring up all the others, I believe that makes you extra special.”
Especially since Kauffman needed some encouragement from her parents to give throwing a try as a freshman since she’d played softball up to that point. Although she popped a 35-11 in the shot her first year, her numbers didn’t climb much in Year 2.
Once she aligned with Hess, who attended East Juniata with Sheaffer, Kauffman ascended to a different level that eventually enabled her to pocket four state medals — and a scholarship offer from Penn State that she accepted last fall.
“I set goals before each season and this year I set my goal to be a state champion in the shot put and discus — and become an All-American,” Kauffman said. “I definitely achieved all of those goals, so I’m just really happy.
“I wanted to throw a little farther at nationals and it didn’t quite go as well as I wanted, but I’m just really happy with how it played out. I couldn’t have asked for a better season, with the coaches I’ve had and everything. It’s just a great time.”