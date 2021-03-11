After winning a Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling state championship as an elementary student at Midd-West, it took Nate Schon until 10th grade to win another state title.
Along the way, he left wrestling for a year to play basketball.
On Saturday night in the Giant Center, the Selinsgrove senior 285-pounder will get his fourth PIAA wrestling medal.
He is determined to make that medal gold.
In the restructured and pared-down 2021 state wrestling tournament — the result of the COVID-19 pandemic — only eight qualified for Hershey and all receive medals.
Schon has won 141 matches in high school, and his only title came in 10th grade, sandwiched by an eighth-place finish as a freshman and second a year ago. He lost in last year’s 215 final to his friend, Bucknell University freshman Dorian Crosby, of Cathedral Prep.
Schon, who moved to Selinsgrove in third grade, is coming off his first loss of the season came in Saturday’s Class 3A West Super Regional 285-pound final to Isaiah Vance of Hempfield Area.
The undersized Schon (227 pounds) and coach Seth Martin are confident that the Seal can reverse the outcome against Vance, and get Schon one more state title for the road. He has accepted a wrestling scholarship to Iowa State.
“I beat (Vance) before, and then (Saturday) he got the best of me. But I’m getting ready to go,” Schon said. “This weekend was a tough one, but I’m getting ready to go again.”
Martin said: “He hasn’t had a close match all season. Even on Saturday, it was going really well. That match with Vance, it was just one of those things where I think a few minor adjustments will result in a different outcome next time around.”
Schon, the son of Bob and Kristine Schon, said he loves everything about wrestling, even the losses.
“I love defeat; and I love victory. This weekend will be a tough one, but I’m ready to get that one back,” he said.
It wasn’t always like that.
When he was 5 or 6 years old, Schon told his dad, “Maybe I want to try this sport.”
The Schons accommodated their son, driving him to wrestling tournaments near and far, and the medals piled up.
At Midd-West, wrestling was everything. He even talked one of his elementary school friends into going out for the sport. That friend, Avery Bassett, has won a Midd-West school-record 150 matches, and will make his fourth trip to the state Class 2A tournament Friday after winning a bronze medal last season.
“He’s a heck of a wrestler. I hope he does great this week,” Schon said.
Indeed, Schon truly loved the sport — until he didn’t.
“I just kind of got burned out for a little bit,” he said. “I was a little bit sick of it.
“I think when you’re doing it every weekend your whole life, you get sick of it, and you get burned out. People begin not to love it anymore. If someone doesn’t love the sport that they’re doing every weekend, then what’s the point of doing it?”
So, Schon left the wrestling room for the hardcourt, playing basketball for the Seals in eighth grade.
“Then I found the love again, and I love it every day,” Schon said.
Martin talked to Schon a few times when he wrestled in junior high, but didn’t know what he would be getting from Schon at the high school level, especially after he became a basketball player in eighth grade.
If the coach had any doubts, they were dashed in Schon’s first tournament as a high school wrestler.
“I remember in our first tournament at Penn Manor; he had to wrestle three ranked wrestlers right off the get-go and I said, ‘We’re going to see,’” Martin recalled.
Schon opened against a less-talented wrestler and won, but struggled with him. “It was one of the worst matches he ever wrestled,” Martin said.
“He was getting frustrated, and I was like ‘OK, well that’s not exactly what I thought would happen,’” said Martin, “because that was the worst wrestler in the bracket.
“But then he just dismantled the No. 16 guy, and he dismantled the No. 8 and then he comes out of the gate against the No. 2 (two-time state champion Hunter Catka, of Sun Valley) and he just snowplowed him to his back and pinned him,” Martin said. “I remember looking over at (assistant coach) Stu (Zeiders) and saying, ‘Oh my gosh, do we have something special here.’”
Schon, 36-1, and 141-7, for his career, will fall a bit short of the school win record (149 by Spencer Myers), but is proud to have the record for the most technical falls and most team points.
After last season Schon wanted a new challenge and decided to move up to the 285-pound class. Being undersized didn’t scare him.
“I don’t really like cutting weight, and I want to wrestle heavyweight at the next level, so I wanted to get my experience now,” he said.
Schon said he believes an ideal weight for heavyweights is around 240 “because those kids are just so much faster.”
He plans to have his torn ACL repaired this summer, then joining several Cyclone freshman teammates at Iowa State where they will gray shirt. He will later decide whether to wrestle or take a redshirt freshman year.
Meanwhile, the immediate mission for Schon and Vance is to make sure they meet in Saturday night’s final.
“Anybody can beat anybody, there are a lot of good kids here,” Schon said. “Me and Isaiah are going to look at it as it’s one match at a time and if we get there, we get there.”
To get to where he already is, Schon has worked hard not only to improve his own skills, but has become a student of the sport.
“Other than just his maturity and his growth physically — and he was always a spectacular wrestler — the thing I like about him as a coach is that when we’re having a dual meet, as a kid out there wrestling, he will point something out when he’s just sitting there with the coaches, things the kids might not necessarily pick be seeing,” Martin said. “And he picks that stuff up really quickly. It’s like having another coach in the corner.
“That’s another part of his growth in the last few years. He just has so many areas where he can beat you. If you think that you have that kid figured out, you’re crazy. He doesn’t wrestle with any fear.”
Even a fear of losing.
His postseason losses have only made him more determined.
“I think maybe it’s good that I didn’t have an unbeaten season,” Schon said. “Looking back, even when I won my state title. It makes me even hungrier.”