MIFFLINBURG — Things weren’t looking good for Mifflinburg after the first two drives of Friday’s game.
Bloomsburg seemed to have the Mifflinburg rushing attack figured out, stuffing the Wildcats for just 4 rushing yards on the Wildcats first five offensive plays of the game.
The first drive ended with a three-and-out. The second drive ended in a Mifflinburg fumble which Bloomsburg turned into a score, and the Panthers took the lead with four minutes remaining in the opening quarter.
From that point a switch flipped, and the Wildcats came to life. The team racked up 234 rushing yards — 179 coming from Mason Breed — from that point forward as the Wildcats rebounded to pick up a 39-13 win over Bloomsburg.
“I just told these guys I can’t remember the last (game) where the opponent scored first, and we ended up on top,” Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler said. “We showed so much heart and so much toughness. We made a lot of mistakes in that game, but they just kept battling.”
Bloomsburg’s early score gave the Panthers momentum, but that didn’t last long.
Mifflinburg’s Andrew Diehl fielded the ensuing kickoff at the Mifflinburg 11, and scampered up the sideline for an 89-yard kickoff return to even the score, just 13 seconds after Bloomsburg took the initial lead.
“That was huge by Andrew to show his athleticism there,” Dressler said. “We did a great job blocking. He saw the seam and took it. It was awesome. Great momentum for us.”
Bloomsburg struck early in the second quarter to take the lead back. On first-and-15 from its own 14-yard line, Bloomsburg quarterback Jack Howell dropped back in the pocket, and passed the ball to Daniel Guzevich. Guzevich turned to locate the ball — and despite good coverage from Gary DeGroat Jr. in the secondary — made the catch and strolled into the endzone for an 86-yard score.
Mifflinburg again struck back immediately. Mifflinburg’s ensuing drive lasted 11 plays and took more than four minutes. Mason Breed rumbled into the endzone from 11 yards out — his first of four touchdowns — and Gabe Stetler knocked the extra point through the uprights to give Mifflinburg its first lead of the game at 14-13 with 6:26 remining in the first half.
In the second half, things really took off for Mifflinburg on both sides of the ball, as the Wildcats outscored the Panthers 25-0 in the final two quarters.
Breed scored his second and third touchdowns of the night on the Wildcats’ first two possessions coming out of the half.
“We went in (to the locker room) and talked about things that we saw in the first half. We were anxious, and we weren’t executing properly. We weren’t finishing things.” Dressler said. “We figured out a couple things and just made some minor adjustments. They came out here and did it.”
Mifflinburg forced a pair of second-half turnovers, and also blocked a punt which resulted in a scoop and score for Michael Antonyuk.
“In the second half our defense really stepped up,” Dressler said, “There were a couple things we saw going on — we had to fix our tackling — but still they came out the second half and played phenomenal.”
Breed finished the game with 24 rushes for 179 yards (7.5 yards per carry) and four touchdowns.
“It was an amazing feeling,” Breed said. “Last year I wasn’t able to play because of an injury and we lost big time. It was a great feeling to get some redemption this year, and be able to pound them and run the ball which we haven’t been able to do in a while.”
This is the first time Mifflinburg has started a season 2-0 since 2011.
“It feels great,” said Dressler, “I’m very proud of this team. … It was a battle and we knew it was going to be.”
MIFFLINBURG 39, BLOOMSBURG 13
Bloomsburg`7`6`0`0 — 13
Mifflinburg`7`7`12`13 — 39
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
B — Gage Klinger 3 run (Torsten Hartmann kick)
M — Andrew Diehl 89 kickoff return (Gabe Stetler kick)
Second Quarter
B — Daniel Guzevich 86 pass from Jack Howell (kick fail)
M — Mason Breed 11 run (Stetler kick)
Third Quarter
M — Breed 8 run (kick fail)
M — Breed 3 run (conversion fail)
Fourth Quarter
M — Breed 1run (kick fail)
M — Michael Antonyuk 26 punt return (Brandon Linn kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
`B`M
First downs`7`15
Total offense`191`291
Rushes-yards`26-56`45-234
Passing yards`135`57
Passing`6-15-1`7-13-1
Fumbles-lost`4-2`3-1
Penalties-yards`6-31`4-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mifflinburg: Mason Breed 24-179, 4TDs; Andrew Diehl 10-33; Rylee Shahl 4-9; Ethan Hoy 1-7; Gary DeGroat 5-6; TEAM 1-minus-3. Bloomsburg: Cade Klinger 8-44; Dylan Smith 4-15; Xzayivher Russel-King 2-9; Gage Klinger 3-4; Spencer Yodock 2-minus-1; Jack Howell 6-minus-7; TEAM 1-minus-8.
PASSING — Mifflinburg: DeGroat 6-9-1, for 42 yards; Jacob Reitz 1-3-0, for 15 yards; Stahl 0-1-0. Bloomsburg: Howell 6-15-1, for 135 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Mifflinburg: Stahl 4-37; Diehl 1-15; Colin Miller 2-5. Bloomsburg: Daniel Guzevich 2-91, TD; C. Klinger 2-30; G. Klinger 1-8; Madden Locke 1-6.