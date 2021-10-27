Ethan Dominick chuckled a bit, and began to think a moment.
For most players, it is a simple question.
For Dominick, it needed some reflection.
How many positions have you played for Lewisburg in your four years as a starter?
“So ILB (inside linebacker), OLB (outside linebacker) ... really all the linebacker spots. Safety, quarterback, running back, wide receiver — quite a few of them,” Dominick said.
And if one is thinking, “Well he hasn’t played everywhere.”
“I’ve been a defensive lineman, and guard (on the offensive line) my first year of football in sixth grade,” Dominick said with a laugh.
Lewisburg star running back Max Moyers injured his knee six games into 2019. All of a sudden, Dominick became the halfback for the Green Dragons.
“That one was tough, watching your friend get hurt,” Dominick said of the game against Bloomsburg played at Selinsgrove High School.
Four-year starter Nick Shedleski graduated, and the pandemic put a huge crimp in Lewisburg’s preseason preparation, so Dominick was put under center.
“I definitely do whatever the team needs me to do. I don’t ever do anything for myself on the football field. I don’t play for all the personal statistics,” Dominick said.
That willingness to “do whatever the team needs” made an impression on first-year Lewisburg coach Eric Wicks.
“To me, Ethan is the perfect kid,” Wicks said. “He’s everything you ask for in a senior. He understands everything you need in a leader. He doesn’t lead vocally, but he leads by example. He knows it’s not just about speaking, but about doing. ... He does things the way he’s supposed to, whether anyone is looking or not.”
Heading into the season, Dominick knew he would be the primary ball carrier this season for the Green Dragons.
He played his junior season at about 180 pounds at quarterback, and worked most of the off-season to get his weight up to 200 pounds to deal with the pounding a running back takes.
He also put the lessons he learned as a quarterback to use this season as a running back.
“I definitely picked up how to read defenses better, and how to figure where they are weak at (before the snap),” Dominick said. “It also helped with finding cutback lanes.”
Then the Green Dragons got off to a slow start. They dropped their first three games of the season, scoring just 18 points. Dominick had 93 total yards in the three games. It seemed as if Lewisburg was doomed to repeat a one-win 2020.
“It was a real test-your-heart moment for the seniors,” Dominick said. “It’s to the point that you’re starting to realize — when you look to your left and to your right — that this is the last time you’ll play with the guys you’ve played football with since sixth grade. We had to fix our mistakes and start to play with a passion.
Lewisburg, to its credit, came back from a COVID shutdown that canceled its game with Danville on Sept. 17 with a four-game winning streak to get itself into the playoff chase in District Class 4A — a win tonight in the Little Brown Jug game over rival Mifflinburg would certainly be a huge help — before a loss on Monday night to Loyalsock snapped that winning streak.
Dominick and the running game have been a big part of that bounceback. Dominick has run for at least 100 yards and one touchdown in each of the last five games. That streak would include multiple rushing touchdowns each game, except the Lancers limited him to one score on the ground Monday night.
“We really couldn’t run the football (in the losing streak). I take a lot of the blame. I was bouncing runs to the outside, and when I should have stayed behind by blockers,” Dominick said. “I really thought the transition would be easier since I had played running back as a sophomore.”
Dominick has rushed for 660 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, and he’s still playing multiple roles for the Green Dragons. He has an interception for a touchdown, and still plays quarterback in a Wildcat set for Lewisburg. He and fellow senior Owen Ordonez combined for an 85-yard TD in the loss to Loyalsock.
“Athletically, he can do it all,” Wicks said. “He plays defense, and he can tackle. He runs well, catches the ball out of the backfield. He’s very versatile.”
Having Dominick — and Ordonez — play as a Wildcat quarterback is part of Wicks’ plan — not just for the Green Dragons to succeed offensively, but also for his players to enjoy playing.
“(As coaches), we know what we need to attack, and the kids are excited to see people in different positions,” Wicks said. “It’s not only things we like, but things the kids like too. It’s not only about playing the game, but loving the game. We want to keep the fun in the game, and Ethan is someone who likes to draw up plays. He’s always coming in and saying, ‘Hey coach, I was thinking about this.’”
Dominick is planning to play football in college, and is receiving looks from Football Championship Subdivision schools, including going on a sideline visit last week at Bucknell for the Bison’s game with Georgetown.