The Associated Press
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Luka Doncic hit a deep, step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap a triple-double on a sprained ankle, and the short-handed Dallas Mavericks beat the the Los Angeles Clippers 135-133 in overtime Sunday to even the playoff series at two games apiece.
Doncic had 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists for his second straight triple-double.
Marcus Morris hit a 3-pointer with 9 seconds remaining in OT to give the Clippers the lead. It simply set the stage for Doncic’s winner over Reggie Jackson.
The Mavericks had their biggest playoff comeback, overcoming a 21-point, second- quarter deficit. They had a 16-0 run in the third to take the lead -- and led by 12 points in the fourth before the Clippers rallied.
n Jazz 129, Nuggets 127
Donovan Mitchell became just the third player in NBA history — joining Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson — to have multiple 50-point games in a playoff series, scoring 51 as Utah took a 3-1 series lead on Denver.
Jamal Murray set a Nuggets playoff record, leading Denver with 50 points.
Game 5 is Tuesday, and the Jazz are 9-0 in their history, leading a series 3-1.
n Raptors 150, Nets 122
Norman Powell scored 29 points, fellow reserve Serge Ibaka added 27 points and 15 rebounds, and Toronto steamrolled into the Eastern Conference semifinals by routing Brooklyn to complete a four-game sweep.
The Raptors lost Kyle Lowry to an ankle injury in the first quarter but the defending NBA champions had more than enough depth and power left to wrap up the first sweep in franchise history.
Pascal Siakam had 20 points and 10 assists for the Raptors. They upped their record to 11-1 in the bubble.