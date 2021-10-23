The Associated Press
TORONTO — Luka Doncic had 27 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, narrowly missing his 37th career triple-double, Kristaps Porzingis had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks rallied from an early 14-point deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors 103-95 Saturday night.
Cavaliers 101, Hawks 95
CLEVELAND — Rookie Evan Mobley collected 17 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots, helping Cleveland rally for its first win of the season.
Pacers 102, Heat 91, OT
INDIANAPOLIS — Oshae Brissett scored 18 points, including the go-ahead inside basket in overtime, as Indiana outlasted Miami.
Bulls 97, Pistons 82
CHICAGO — DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points, Nikola Vucevic added 15 points and 18 rebounds, and the Bulls beat the Pistons.
Timberwolves 96, Pelicans 89
MINNEAPOLIS — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 15 of his 25 points for Minnesota in the first quarter, before fouling out in frustration, and being forced to watch the Timberwolves hang on for a victory over New Orleans.