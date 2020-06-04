The Daily Item
Abby Doss will end her Shamokin swimming career with seven state gold medals after all.
Doss was set to compete in the Class 2A state swimming and diving meet as the three-time defending champion in the 500-yard freestyle and two-time defending champion in the 200 individual medley. However the state meet was postponed, and eventually canceled, due to the coronavirus pandemic before Doss got the chance to swim.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association decided to award all the Class 2A state medals based on seed times, according to Melissa Mertz, assistant executive director of the PIAA.
Doss, the top seed in both of those races, was awarded the two gold medals which upped her career haul to seven. Doss’ seed time in the 500 freestyle was 4:54.53, more than seven seconds better than the No. 2 swimmer. Her seed time in the 200 IM of 2:02.99 was more than three seconds faster than the second-best seed time.
Also Wednesday, Danville’s Luke Stine received the gold medal for the boys’ 100 backstroke as the No. 1 seed.
“In my heart, I’m the 2020 100 backstroke state champ,” Stine said, who medaled in the event for a third straight year.
Stine was awarded a seventh-place medal as part of Danville’s 200 medley relay team. Stine, Ryan Hause, Kaleb Hause and Justin Riedhammer combined to win the district title in 1:39.84, which gave them the state’s seventh-best seed time.