Abby Doss’ freshman year of college swimming didn’t go the way she envisioned it.
So the Shamokin graduate, a seven-time PIAA Class 2A champion, is hoping a change in scenery will be good for her.
Doss is transferring from North Carolina State to Bucknell to continue her academic and swimming careers.
“My focus was on academics — swimming isn’t the end-all for me — and Bucknell is amazing at that,” Doss said of searching for a new school. “I looked at a couple schools, and I definitely wanted something smaller.
“I was trying to find a new home, and I needed to click with the team. The distance from home and Bucknell’s team put it all together. They’re a great group of girls. I was like I need to meet the team. That was kind of my ultimatum.”
The team couldn’t officially get together to meet with Doss because of precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic, but several members of the team made sure to welcome her.
“The girls came on their own time to meet and took me on our tour,” Doss said. “They didn’t have to do that. That showed they really care about the team.”
Plus it helped that Doss already knew the Bucknell coaching stuff, participating in summer swim sessions with coach Dan Schinnerer since she was 10 or so.
“I’ve had the fortune to know Abby for a long time,” Schinnerer said. “Definitely the relationship Abby had with both myself from the summer program, and Ethan Cooke — who is the senior group coach at the Y — added to the comfort level. She worked with Ethan her last couple years of high school. Because we’ve worked with her and knew her, there’s familiarity there.”
Cooke, who was Doss’ YMCA club coach, accompanied her to the Olympic Trials earlier this month.
“(Cooke) came out to trials with me, and he was giving me the rundown on who was good,” Doss said. “I hadn’t really followed Patriot League swimming.
“My goal is for us to beat Navy. It’s a hard goal and everybody has to work for it, but it’s attainable. Winning the Patriot League title, that’s the goal.”
Olympic Trials
Doss was the only Bucknell swimmer to compete at the Olympic Trials, but the rising sophomore said she hopes that won’t be the case in three years.
“Next time, I want to bring a whole group of us,” she said.
Her competing there is also something that can raise the profile of the Bison.
“I think having a swimmer like Abby in the program — her going to Olympic Trials is one of many pieces of what she does for the program — is beneficial,” Schinnerer said. “There’s people in the program she’s going to be pushing and chasing. I’m excited she’s in the mix for us.
“Abby will definitely be a difference-maker for us.”
Because she dealt with illness for much of the spring semester, Doss didn’t expect to perform her best at the trials.
“I mostly went for the experience, because I knew it was not going to be a good time,” Doss said. “I didn’t swim any long-course training at all. ... It was so fun, though. It was an amazing experience.”
Still Doss was able to see some people she knew from spending time in the summer at the Olympic Training Center, including Tori Huske, who set the American record for the 100-yard butterfly at the trials, and Emma Weyandt, who won the 400 individual medley.
“I beat her in eighth grade in the 400 IM at YMCA Nationals,” Doss said with a laugh. “But that was a short course. She’s a beast in long course.”
Not the right fit
As excited as Doss was to go to North Carolina State, the coronavirus pandemic put a damper on much of her first year.
“For me, it was too far from home,” Doss said. “It was an eight-hour drive. The area was very different, and it being a COVID year didn’t help.
“I didn’t see my family from August until December.”
Doss competed in one dual meet for the Wolfpack, and at the North Carolina Invite in early December where she placed sixth in the 400 IM.
Plus, she likes to compete in multiple events, but was limited to the 400 IM and the mile at NC State.
“I’m from a small area and a small team,” Doss said. “Going from a small team to a huge team, I was like, ‘Woah, I don’t know what to do with that.’”
Then she went home for Christmas break, but fell ill with a fever on Christmas Eve.
“I was a hot mess, literally,” Doss said with a laugh.
Doss had mono, COVID-like symptoms and then strep throat, and ended up staying home for a month instead of a week.
“They gave me so many experiences, but I was never able to get back into it,” Doss said. “I felt I wasn’t really there — I mean, I was still part of the team — because I wasn’t racing.”
In late March — the day before she was supposed to sign a lease for an apartment in Raleigh, North Carolina, for her sophomore year — she decided she needed a change.
“Me and my coaches had a mutual agreement that this wasn’t what I wanted,” Doss said. “I packed everything up and just left. I needed to go home, and I finished school — did my finals — from home.”
Joining the Bison
Once Doss decided to leave NC State, she looked at a few schools, but Bucknell seemed to be the right fit.
“I see her fitting in well,” Schinnerer said. “I’m excited to have her join the team.”
Plus Schinnerer said his new sophomore would have the ability to compete in more than just two races.
“As a swimmer, she brings a great deal of versatility,” Schinnerer said. “She can help us in a number of events. She has a great work ethic and a love for swimming.”
Doss added: “I’m going to be all over the place, I love it. Growing up, my coach said, ‘If you’re going to be good, be good at everything.’ At NC State, I only swam the mile and the 400 IM, I hated it.
“To swim all those different events at the college level is going to be really fun.”
The biggest thing is getting Doss, who is also changing her major from chemistry to psychology, acclimated to the team. She said she has already been training with some of her teammates since her transfer became official.
“The first thing is getting her incorporated in the program and school,” Schinnerer said. “We want to get her assimilated in the team and comfortable with everything. We want to get new people comfortable in the program as quickly as possible, that’s the first priority. Once we do that, everything else comes more quickly and easily.
“The biggest thing is the idea of her having fun. I want her to enjoy the process and success will come from that.”
Doss made it clear she’s coming home — Bucknell’s home pool is where Doss won five of her state titles — to have fun, and to win.
“In college swimming, I’m there to touch that wall first,” Doss said. “One thing I love about college swimming is, ‘Yeah, you’re focused on your swim, but you’re really focused on putting your team ahead.’”