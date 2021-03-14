INDIANAPOLIS — As junior guard Ayo Dosunmu walked off the court shortly after Illinois beat Iowa 82-71 in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, Illini fans at Lucas Oil Stadium began chanting “M-V-P.”
Iowa forward Luka Garza may have won Big Ten Player of the Year honors for the second straight year, but Dosunmu, Kofi Cockburn and No. 3 Illinois were the ones celebrating Saturday.
Illinois (22-6) advanced to face fifth-seed Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament final today, 3:30 p.m.
With the win, Illinois reached the Big Ten Tournament finals for the first time since 2008, and will go for its first Big Ten tournament title since 2005.
“We’ve got a great opportunity tomorrow against a team that’s obviously playing great in Ohio State,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.
Cockburn had a big day inside for Illinois with 26 points and eight rebounds, and flustered Garza on the defensive end, making the star Iowa forward shoot 21 times to score his 21 points.
“He’s a great player,” Cockburn said of Garza. “I respect the hell out of him. It’s about coming out there and competing, throwing punches, getting punched.”
The 7-foot, 285-pound Cockburn said his goal throughout the game was to force the 6-11, 255-pound Garza to shoot from bad angles.
“I just walled up, made him try to score through me, be aggressive,” Cockburn said.
Dosunmu had 18 points, seven rebounds and nine assists. Freshman guard Andre Curbelo had 12 points and seven rebounds and came up with a big defensive play late. With the Illinois lead cut to 74-69 after a 3-pointer from Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, Curbelo stripped Bohannon on the Hawkeyes’ next possession. The steal by Cubelo led to a breakaway dunk by Dosunmu, which put Illinois back up 76-69 with 2:56 left and shifted momentum.
“That’s what Illinois is all about, man,” Curbelo said. “You’ve got to do it every day. Dive on the floor. That’s what makes Illinois special. The little things are what makes Illinois special.”
Bohannon added 20 points for No. 5 Iowa, and Joe Wieskamp had 12 points and seven rebounds. Turnovers also doomed the Hawkeyes (21-8), who will likely be a No. 2 or No. 3 seed in NCAA Tournament next week.
“We’re very proud of what we’ve done,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “We’re not satisfied with what we’ve done. Yeah, today was a loss, but it’s a learning opportunity. We played a team that is really tough. And, you know, I thought we did some good things. We’ve got to look at it, try to figure out what else we could have done differently.”