COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson’s trek to his place on the sideline following his third touchdown of the game took longer than usual Saturday.
In part, the senior was winded after just running 86 yards for a touchdown, but a collection of Nittany Lions also stopped him on his way to the bench, each one offering their hand in congratulation of the fourth-quarter scoring play.
Dotson recorded a Penn State-record 242 yards receiving to lead the Nittany Lions to a 31-14 win at Maryland on Saturday at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.
“We had a great game plan going into tonight,” Dotson said. “We knew the coverages they were going to give us. Last year, they played us man (coverage) the entire game. We kind of took that personally. We knew we were going to have to make plays today; we were going to have to separate against man coverage.”
Dotson also reeled in a 45-yard catch halfway through the fourth quarter that helped set up a 24-yard field goal by Jordan Stout to give the Nittany Lions (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) a 24-14 lead.
Stout’s kick, which came at the 6:33 mark of the fourth quarter, capped a 12-play, 74-yard drive that took 3:55 off the clock.
In addition to his 86-yard scoring reception, Dotson hauled in touchdown catches of 38 and 21 yards. He ended the contest with 11 catches on 15 targets ,and averaged 22 yards per catch.
“People push me every single day. My family, the guys in this locker room, people back home, push me to be who I am today,” Dotson said of his progression over the years as a receiver.
Penn State rolled up 456 yards in the victory, which snapped a three-game losing streak, and made the Nittany Lions bowl eligible.
Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford passed for 363 yards and three touchdowns on 27 completions. He attempted 47 passes.
Maryland (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten) strung together perhaps its strongest drive of the second half late in the third quarter, but the drive ended after quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa bobbled the football in an exchange with his running back.
Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown scooped up the loose football at Penn State’s 12-yard line, but two unsportsmanlike penalties by the Nittany Lions on the play gave the offense first-and-10 from its 3-yard line.
Brown accounted for the Penn State defense’s second turnover, as well, with an 87-yard interception he returned for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Penn State failed to capitalize on the turnover and punted the football after going three-and-out, setting up Maryland’s second score of the game. Tagovailoa threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to tight end Corey Dyches with 14:56 to play in the fourth quarter. Tagovailoa connected with Chigoziem Okonkwo for the 2-point conversion to tie the score at 14.
Clifford was sacked for an 8-yard loss on Penn State’s first play of the ensuing drive, but on the second play, he and Dotson connected for the 86-yard score that gave the Nittany Lions a lead they wouldn’t surrender.
“He makes plays,” Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields said of Dotson. “Even when guys know the ball is coming to him, you have to still guard him and stop him. He’s just super crafty. He’s quicker than you think, stronger than you think.”
Maryland’s first score of the contest came in the second quarter when running back Challen Faamatau ran in a 2-yard touchdown. Kicker Joseph Petrino missed the extra-point attempt, as Maryland trailed 7-6 with 1:15 left in the first half.
Tagovailoa entered Saturday as the Big Ten’s second-leading passer, and he finished the game 40-of-55 passing for 371 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Tagovailoa’s 40 completions were the second-most by a Maryland quarterback in school history.
While Maryland was productive passing the football, its attempts at running weren’t as fruitful. The Terrapins only generated 48 yards rushing, 26 of which were tallied on two plays as Maryland averaged with a 1.8 yards per carry.
“Coach talks about us reading our keys and strike, and just be physical,” Penn State defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo said. “They have a very good o-line. They’re very physical; they’re very big up front; so we just took the challenge to see how well we could do against them.”
Penn State avenges a 35-19 loss to Maryland in State College last season, which was just the third win by the Terrapins in the 45-game series.
“Getting the ball into Jahan Dotson’s hands had a huge impact on the game,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “I’m proud of our guys. The first half wasn’t as pretty as we wanted it to be.… In the second half, we came out, and I thought (we) played a lot better.”
Penn State hosts No. 7 Michigan next week.