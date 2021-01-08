Penn State’s offense in 2021 will be super-charged by the return of wide receiver Jahan Dotson.
Dotson, a junior, erupted in 2020 during a career-best season that saw him record 52 receptions for 884 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.
“I’ll be back in 2021 to give ya’ll the summary,” Dotson said in a tweet on Thursday. “Chapter 4.”
Dotson had five 100-yard receiving games during the Nittany Lions’ nine-game regular season in 2020. He capped the year with a six-catch, 189-yard, two-touchdown performance in Penn State’s 56-21 regular-season finale win against Illinois on Dec. 19.
Dotson tallied a catch in each of Penn State’s nine games.
In addition to his performance against Illinois, Dotson recorded 100-yard receiving efforts against Ohio State (144), Maryland (123), Iowa (139) and Michigan State (108).
Dotson also scored on an 81-yard punt return against Michigan State on Dec. 12.
Dotson not only returns as the Nittany Lions’ most veteran wide receiver, but his breakout 2020 season should rank him among the conference’s best entering the 2021 season.
After posting a Big Ten third-best 884 yards receiving, Dotson was named a third-team all-conference selection by coaches and select media members.
Through three seasons, Dotson has accumulated 1,575 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns on 92 receptions.
In 2019, he averaged 18.07 yards per reception, which ranked him fifth in the Big Ten and 34th nationally in the category. He finished the 2019 season with 488 yards receiving and five touchdowns on 27 catches.
Dotson logged 203 yards receiving and 13 catches as a freshman in 2018.