COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland, like every other Penn State opponent this season, found out just how dangerous of a weapon the Nittany Lions have in Jahan Dotson.
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford targeted the senior wide receiver 15 times Saturday, and Dotson hauled in 11 catches for game-, career- and program single-game highs of 242 yards.
Three of his catches were touchdown receptions of 38, 21 and 86 yards. The 86-yarder was the back-breaker that sent the Nittany Lions on their way to a 31-14 win.
“I’m super-proud of not only Jahan Dotson on the football field, but the type of young man he is, how his parents raised him, the type of student he is,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “He’s the perfect representation of what we want to be at Penn State.”
With the win, Penn State gained bowl eligibility.
Dotson’s performance against Maryland marked the second-consecutive game in which he posted 11 catches.
Last week in Columbus, Ohio, he pulled in 11 receptions for 127 yards. While he didn’t score with a catch against Ohio State, he did have a touchdown run from the Wildcat formation.
“(Offensive coordinator Mike) Yurcich does a great job when he’s feeding someone and they’re kind of getting hot during the beginning of the game,” Dotson said. “He kind of leans on them and keeps feeding them. He was able to do that with me (Saturday), and I was able to make some plays.”
Dotson this season hasn’t caught fewer than five passes in any of Penn State’s nine games, and he’s recorded 10 or more catches in three contests. In addition to his outings at Ohio State and Maryland, he nabbed 10 catches (78 yards, one touchdown) in the Nittany Lions’ Week 3 win against No. 13 Auburn.
With Penn State’s ground game largely underperforming this year, it’s no secret that the Nittany Lions’ key to success on offense runs through Dotson. He’s handled every challenge thrown his way.
Dotson has 932 yards receiving with nine touchdowns this year, averaging 103.5 yards per game. He trails only Purdue wide receiver David Bell for most yards receiving in the Big Ten. Bell gained 217 yards and one touchdown on 11 catches in Purdue’s 40-29 win against No. 3 Michigan State this weekend.
Penn State travels to face the Spartans on Nov. 27.
The Nittany Lions have had their share of struggles this season. They’ve included a list of injuries that grew even longer this week. Captains Jesse Luketa (linebacker/defensive end) and Jonathan Sutherland (safety) made the trip to College Park, but undisclosed injuries prevented them from playing against the Terrapins.
Dotson, however, has remained consistent. Barring injury, he’ll have four more chances to add to his impressive season and further infuse the Nittany Lions’ passing attack as Penn State closes out the regular season against Michigan (Nov. 13), Rutgers (Nov. 27) and Michigan State ahead of a bowl game.
“He has a bright future, and I’m a big fan, as you can imagine,” Franklin said.