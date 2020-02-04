The Daily Item
MANDATA — Liberty Downs scored eight of her game-high 21 points in the first quarter to help stake Line Mountain to a double-digit lead, and the Eagles halted a four-game slide with a 64-41 win over Newport in Tri-Valley League girls basketball Monday.
Emily Gonsar and Katelynne Michael each added 11 for Line Mountain (3-15 overall, 3-10 TVL). Gonsar pulled 11 rebounds, while Michael added six boards and four blocks.
“We played our most complete game by playing well at both ends for four full quarters,” said Eagles coach Ian Lundy.
Line Mountain 64, Newport 41
Newport (3-16, 2-12) 41
Amiyah Priebe 0 2-2 2, Payton Splain 3 0-0 7, Lillian Otstott 0 0-1 0, Emily Kline 3 3-5 9, Lillie Harris 3 1-2 8, Ella Weidenhammer 3 0-0 7, Mikayliah Haines 4 0-3 8. Totals 16 6-13 41.
3-point goals: Harris, Splain, Weidenhammer.
Did not score: Carter Buffington, Bryanna Kuhn, Claire Weidenhammer.
Line Mountain (3-15, 3-10) 64
Sage Hoover 2 0-0 4, Lilliana Feliciano 1 2-4 4, Sara Canepa 1 0-1 2, Jaya London 2 0-0 5, Brianna Bendas 0 2-2 2, Katelynne Michael 5 1-3 11, Liberty Downs 7 6-9 21, Emily Gonsar 4 2-2 11, Kalina Pechart 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 13-21 64.
3-point goals: Downs, Gonsar, London.
Did not score: Kyleen Michael.
Score by quarters
Newport 5 10 11 15 — 41
Line Mountain 16 17 15 16 — 64
n Susquenita 36,
East Juniata 28
DUNCANNON — Recent 1,000-point scorer Haily Sherman netted a game-high 16 points, including six in the fourth quarter, as Susquenita iced the Tri-Valley League win.
The Blackhawks (15-5 overall, 11-4 TVL) led 17-13 at halftime. Alyssa Robinson scored 12 to lead East Juniata (14-6, 10-4).
Susquenita 36, East Juniata 28
East Juniata (14-6, 10-4) 28
Cypress Feltman 4 0-0 8, Paris Feltman 1 0-1 2, Clarye Guyer 1 2-5 4, Thea Neimond 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Robinson 5 0-0 12. Totals 12 2-6 28.
3-point goals: Robinson.
Did not score: Leah Sankey.
Susquenita (15-5, 11-4) 36
Mandi Armstong 1 0-0 2, Madi Blyler 2 0-2 4, Alana Boyer 1 1-2 3, Elizabeth Jones 1 0-0 2, Haily Sherman 7 2-2 16, Taylor Portzline 3 0-0 9. Totals 15 3-6 36.
3-point goals: Portzline 3.
Did not score: Mady Fleisher, Mariah Massie.
Score by quarters
East Juniata 10 3 5 8 — 28
Susquenita 8 9 9 10 — 36
n Juniata 38, Greenwood 31
MIFFLINTOWN — Mackenzi Bennett and Malin Kint each scored six points in Juniata’s 19-point surge in the fourth quarter of a TVL win.
Juniata (13-7 overall, 10-4 TVL) trailed 20-12 at halftime, then limited Greenwood to one third-quarter point to pull within 21-19.
Greenwood (16-5, 12-3) got nine points from Alli Walton.
Juniata 38, Greenwood 31
Greenwood (16-5, 12-3) 31
Kenedy Stroup 0 8-12 8, Abby Taylor 3 0-1 6, Ella Brummer 2 0-0 5, Alli Crockett 1 0-0 3, Alli Walton 4 1-2 9. Totals 10 9-15 31.
3-point goals: Brummer, Crockett.
Did not score: Jordan Stroup, Mercedes McNaughton.
Juniata (13-7, 10-4) 38
Rowe Shepps 1 2-2 4, Mackenzie Bennett 3 6-8 12, Olivia Clark 3 6-10 14, Olivia Kint 4 0-1 8. Totals 11 14-21 38.
3-point goals: Clark 2.
Did not score: Mackenzi Beward, Mya Rush, Talon Walton.
Score by quarters
Greenwood 13 7 1 10 — 31
Juniata 7 5 7 19 — 38
n Minersville 45,
Lourdes Regional 33
COAL TOWNSHIP — Alex Kroznuskie scored a team-high 15 points, including four 3-pointers, to power Minersville to the Schuylkill League win.
The Battlin’ Miners (15-6) surged ahead with a 15-8 second-quarter edge.
Katie Sandri and Emma Shimko paced Lourdes (6-14) with 15 and 11 points, respectively.
Minersville 45,
Lourdes Regional 33
Minersville (15-6) 45
Hossler 0 3-4 3, Koury 4 2-4 10, Horan 1 0-0 3, Horoshak 2 0-0 6, Adams 3 0-0 8, Kroznuskie 5 1-2 15. Totals 15 6-10 45.
3-point goals: Kroznuskie 4, Adams 2, Horoshak 2, Horan.
Did not score: None.
Lourdes Regional (6-14) 33
Terri Reichard 2 0-2 4, Katie Sandri 6 0-0 15, Peyton Kehler 1 0-2 3, Emma Shimko 4 3-5 11. Totals 13 3-9 33.
3-point goals: Sandri 3, Kehler.
Did not score: Meryl Czeponis.
Score by quarters
Minersville 12 15 6 12 — 45
Lourdes Regional 11 8 6 6 — 33
n Northumberland Chr. 63,
Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 9
NORTHUMBERLAND — Emma Ulmer scored eight of her game-high 18 points in the second quarter to help Northumberland Christian forge a 34-point halftime lead in the nonleague game.
The Warriors (14-4) also got 11 points from Kaitlyn Bookwalter and Rebekah Hayner. Emily Garvin totaled 11 rebounds and nine steals along with five points.
Northumberland Christian 63,
Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 9
Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 9
Summer Hewes 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Bond 1 0-0 2, Paris Hewes 1 0-0 2, Kim Barren 1 0-2 3, Emily Bloom 0 0-2 0. Totals 4 0-4 9.
3-point goals: Barren.
Did not score: Amani Mundrick, Olivia Cornstock, Marisa Long, Kassidy Kolbach, Rachel Mauer, Audrey Hiller, Rachel Hollenbach, Marisa Hollenbach, Cadre Fish.
Northumberland Christian (14-4) 63
Rebekah Hayner 5 0-0 11, Emma Treas 2 0-0 4, Maddy Snyder 4 0-2 8, Kaitlyn Bookwalter 5 1-2 11, Emily Garvin 2 1-2 5, Anna Ulmer 1 0-0 2, Emma Ulmer 9 0-0 18, Bethany Dressler 1 2-2 4, Emily McCahan 0 0-2 0. Totals 27 4-10 63.
3-point goals: Hayner.
Did not score: Jenika Krum, Allison Miller, Ellianna Zwatty.
Score by quarters
Col.-Montour Vo-Tech 4 3 0 2 — 9
Northumberland Chr. 23 18 14 8 — 63