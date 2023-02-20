The Daily Item
Eighty-four Valley wrestlers are still alive for a trip to Hershey for the PIAA Championships next month and the two dozen 3A qualifiers are just a few wins from securing a state bid.
The second weekend of the individual postseason tournaments kicks off Friday. The District 4 Class 2A tournament is Friday and Saturday in Williamsport; the top six finishers advance to next week’s regional, also in Williamsport. In 3A, Shikellamy and Selinsgrove will compete in the Northwest regional this Friday in Altoona. The top three finishers move onto states March 9-11 in Hershey after a week off.
District 4/9 3A champ Shikellamy qualified all 13 of its wrestlers to regionals, including four ranked individuals.
At 114 pounds, Alex Reed (31-5) is ranked 21st. He has a bye in the opening round Friday night after winning the district title. Isaac McGregor (35-3) just missed qualifying for states a year ago, finishing fourth. He is ranked 17th at 133 and could meet two-time state fifth-place finisher Luke Simcox of Central Mountain in the quarterfinal if he wins his opening bout.
At 160, Shikellamy’s Connor Wetzel (30-7) is ranked 17th and is in the same half of the bracket as Selinsgrove’s Ethan Miller (26-9). The two sophomores could meet in the semifinals. At 215, the Braves’ Mason Rebuck (29-9) has a bye in the first round; he is ranked 15th by Pa Power Wrestling.
Selinsgrove is sending 11 wrestlers to regionals, including three ranked wrestlers.
At 152, senior Garrett Paradis (27-10) is closing on his first 30-win season. He is ranked 17th and could face No. 15 Artis Simmons of McDowell if he wins the first bout Friday.
At 189, Selinsgrove junior Tucker Teats. (27-10) is ranked 14th, while the Seals’ Jack Peters (27-12) is ranked 30th at 215, but he is competing at 285. He and Shikellamy’s Preston Spontarelli (11-12) could meet in the quarterfinals if they each win first-round bouts on Friday in a district rematch.
Class 2A
Class 2A wrestlers have to survive two more tournaments to reach states, beginning with this weekend’s district championship. Twenty of the Valley’s 60 qualifiers have byes in the opening round on Friday.
Section champions Warrior Run (Central) and Southern Columbia (Southern) have 19 combined qualifiers. Danville, Midd-West and Line Mountain each have three wrestlers each with a bye — they go to the three section champs and one runner-up at each weight — while Mifflinburg, Lewisburg, Warrior Run and Southern each have two.
Lewisburg state qualifier Jace Gessner (23-7) enters districts after winning this third consecutive section title. He has a bye at 114 pounds in the opening round.
At 121, Danville returning state qualifier Blake Sassaman has a bye in the opening round winning the Southern section title. Sassaman is one of five ranked wrestlers in the bracket, including three of the top six in Montgomery freshman Brandt Harer (No. 2), former Montoursville state champion Branden Wentzel (No. 3) and Meadowbrook Christian freshman Max Wirnsberger (No. 6).
At 127, Midd-West’s Matt Smith and Warrior Run’s Tyler Ulrich, both have byes after winning section titles and enter the tournament state-ranked. At 133, state champion Scott Johnson (27-5) of Muncy and state bronze medalist Conner Heckman (31-1) of Midd-West are on opposite sides of the bracket. They are ranked second and third, respectively by Pa Power Wrestling. State-ranked Caiden Puderbach of Hughesville (No. 7) and Dylan Granahan of Benton (No. 8) are in Heckman’s half of the bracket.
Three top-10 wrestlers are at 139, including former state finalist Mason Barvitskie of Southern Columbia (No. 2), Warrior Run freshman Reagan Milheim (No. 8) and Benton’s Ethan Kolb (No. 9).
Meadowbrook senior Cade Wirnsbeger (33-1), a two-time state medalist, highlights arguably the toughest bracket at 145. The weight class features five of the top seven ranked wrestlers in the state and three of the top five. Wirnsberger is ranked second, followed by Warrior Run’s Kaden Milheim (third), Hayden Ward (fifth), Montoursville’s Gage Wentzel (sixth) and Benton’s Chase Burke (seventh). Line Mountain senior Lane Schadel, who has a first-round bye, is ranked 18th.
The top two ranked wrestlers in the state fill out the 152-pound bracket, where returning state champion Conner Harer (40-1) of Montgomery and Warrior Run’s Cameron Milheim (36-5) are in line for the second of four possible finals’ matchups.
Milton’s Alex Hoffman (27-7) has a bye to start the tournament at 160, while Line Mountains Max Johnson (22-12) and Danville’s Aaron Johnson (19-7) have byes at 172.
At 189, Southern Columbia sophomore Jude Bremigen (27-7) leads a field of seven ranked wrestlers. He has a bye in the first round and could meet Loyalsock’s once-beaten Kaden Rodarmel (29-1) in the quarterfinals.
At 215, returning state runner-up Austin Johnson of Muncy is unbeaten (29-0) and ranked first, while Mifflinburg heavyweight Emmanuel Ulrich (24-0) is also unbeaten and ranked second at 285. Both have first-round byes.