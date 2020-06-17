The Daily Item
A trio of former Penn State football players could become immortalized with one of college football’s highest honors.
Running back D.J. Dozier (1983-86), wide receiver Bobby Engram (1991, 1993-95) and offensive guard Steve Wisniewski (1985-88) on Tuesday were among the 78 former FBS players on the ballot for the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame, announced by the National Football Foundation and the College Hall of Fame.
First-year Penn State wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield, who played at Purdue from 2001-04, also appeared on the ballot. Stubblefield still owns the Big Ten’s receptions record with 316.
Former Penn State three-sport star Glenn Killinger-Dickinson landed on the ballot as a candidate for divisional coach class of 2021. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1971 as a player. Killinger-Dickinson earned football All-American honors in 1921.
He played professional football and minor-league baseball before embarking on a college head coaching career in which he recorded a 176-72-16 record at Rensselaer (New York), Moravian and West Chester.
According to the National Football Foundation, Killinger-Dickinson “had only one losing season in 37 years as a head coach.” He is also a member of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.
Dozier in 1986 helped lead Penn State to a 12-0 overall record and a 14-10 national championship victory against Miami (Florida) in the Fiesta Bowl. Dozier rushed for a career 3,227 yards and 25 touchdowns during his four-years with the Nittany Lions.
Engram in 1994 became Penn State’s first 1,000-yard receiver after he tallied 1,029 yards receiving to go with seven touchdowns. In 1994 he helped the Nittany Lions win the Big Ten championship. Engram that year was named a First-Team All-American and received the Biletnikoff Award, given to the NCAA’s premier wide receiver.
From his spot at offensive guard, Wisniewski spearheaded a Penn State offensive line that produced a national championship in 1986 and a 1,414-yard, 11-touchdown rusher in Blair Thomas in 1987. Wisniewski in 1987 and 1988 claimed honors as a First-Team All-American. Wisniewski was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round (29th overall pick) by a draft-day move landed him on the Oakland Raiders. Wisniewski played in the NFL for 13 seasons and was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection.
Former Bloomsburg University football coach Danny Hale and guard Jahri Evans are among the 99 athletes and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks.
Hale, who retired in February of 2013, spent 20 seasons as coach at Bloomsburg. He led the Huskies to 11 outright, or shared, Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division titles and eight NCAA postseason playoff berths. In his last 13 seasons (2000-2012), Bloomsburg was one of the most successful NCAA Division II programs with a combined record of 121-32 (.791). Hale posted a record of 173-56-1 (.754) at Bloomsburg.
Evans was a three-year starter on the offensive line for the Huskies. He was a first-team All-American on five different teams in 2005 —the AFCA, Daktronics, Don Hansen Football Gazette, Associated Press, and D2Football.com. He was also a finalist for the Gene Upshaw Award, which honors the nation’s top lineman in Division II, in each of his last two seasons.
Evans was then selected in the fourth round (108th overall) by the New Orleans Saints in the 2006 NFL Draft, becoming the first Huskies’ player chosen in the draft since 1992. He was selected to six Pro Bowls and was named a First Team All-Pro in four consecutive seasons from 2009 to 2012.