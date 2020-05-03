Twenty-six Penn State players who played for coach James Franklin have been selected in the NFL draft. Historically, 361 Nittany Lions have been drafted in the annual spring showcase of talent.
Last week, five Nittany Lions added their names to the list: Yetur Gross-Matos (second round, No. 38 to Carolina), KJ Hamler (second round, No. 46 to Denver), John Reid (fourth round, No. 141 to Houston), Cam Brown (sixth round, No. 183 to New York Giants) and Robert Windsor (sixth round, No. 193 to Indianapolis).
All five players were well-deserving of their selections, but I imagine the moment was especially sweet for two in particular.
Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos became the first Nittany Lion player to hear his name called this year. He was selected by the Panthers early Friday evening.
Gross-Matos’ life story was told by ESPN last Friday, but it most definitely bears repeating now. At just 2 years old, Gross-Matos lost his father, Michael Gross, during a boating accident in which Gross-Matos’ father drowned while attempting to save Yetur’s life after he fell into the water and was lodged under the boat. No matter how many times I hear the tragic story, it still has the same sobering effect.
Gross-Matos’ brush with tragedy at an early age didn’t end there.
When he was 10 years old, his 12-year-old brother, Chelal Gross-Matos, was struck and killed by lightning while playing baseball.
Cornerback John Reid enjoyed two breakout seasons in the Penn State secondary before he sustained a knee injury during spring practice in April 2017 that caused him to miss that season.
Reid returned to the playing field in 2018 and finished the season with two interceptions. I met Reid for the first time last summer during Big Ten media days in Chicago, and I spoke with him about his return from injury in the previous season. He said it took him a while to feel truly confident in his return, but he became more confident with each passing game. He was looking forward to closing out his final season with a strong showing.
Reid played in all 13 games last year and posted 37 tackles to go with two interceptions and one sack. His second-half pick-six against Buffalo last season helped sparked a second-half Nittany Lion run that resulted in victory.
Like Gross-Matos, I imagine the moment was extra special for Reid on Saturday when he received that phone call from the Houston Texans.
The weekend also resulted in some reunions for other Penn State draftees.
Hamler will play alongside former Penn State standout and current Denver Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton. Brown will rejoin former Penn State defensive line coach Sean Spencer, who holds the same title with the Giants. Windsor, who is from Wisconsin, will remain in the Midwest to begin his professional career.
While I still believe the NFL should have delayed the draft in the best interest of all parties — for all the logistical nightmares it could have provided — the three-day virtual event went well.
Penn State fans now have added reasons to cheer for five different teams on Sundays.