Kerstin Koons’ reputation as a big-game goalie took root around this time two seasons ago.
She was a sophomore making her state playoff debut for Lewisburg against defending Class A champion Greenwood some 60 miles from home.
Few expected much of a fight from the Green Dragons, who qualified for states as the District 4 runner-up following a heart-wrenching loss to rival Mifflinburg in the title game.
Meanwhile, Greenwood — led by All-American Paityn Wirth and a handful more all-state players — seemed to have a name-your-score mentality after storming to the program’s first District 3 crown by an aggregate score of 12-1.
However, in a result that sent shockwaves across the area, if not the state, Lewisburg battled the Wildcats tooth-and-nail before bowing, 2-1. Koons was the difference-maker for the Green Dragons with 11 saves, often “standing on her head,” to borrow the ice hockey phrase, to keep the score close.
“Koons had the best game of her life tonight,” then-Lewisburg coach Jess Zeller said. “It was the perfect time for it. She was amazing. She was fearless, and she needed to be. She did a fantastic job.”
And so began Koons’ pattern of brilliance when the stakes are highest which has continued to present day.
With eight shutouts (one in each of her team’s last six wins), she was integral to the Green Dragons wresting a share of the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II championship away from 12-time defending champion Bloomsburg, as well as edging the Panthers in the district power rankings for the Class A tournament’s top seed.
Koons leads Lewisburg (11-2) in defense of the district title beginning with Thursday’s quarterfinal matchup against Southern Columbia, 5 p.m. at Selinsgrove H.S.
“I definitely look forward to these types of games because I know I’m going to get a lot of action,” Koons said. “But the games that I don’t get a lot of action, I still know that I have to play just as well. If we’re dominating a team, and they’re not really coming down to our defensive end, I know that I still have to stop that one shot that comes to me.
“Because if it goes in, then, obviously, that’s not good.”
It’s no surprise Koons has become an all-star-caliber goalie with all-state potential given her track record since that breakout game against Greenwood in 2018. The Green Dragons are 29-4-1 over the last two seasons with one district championship and an opportunity to repeat.
No, the twist in Koons’ success story is she didn’t put on goalie gear until eighth grade — and just five months after her only junior high season in the cage she was Lewisburg’s varsity starter.
“I started (playing) in seventh grade, later than maybe I should have since I want to continue my career in field hockey,” she said. “I was a field player in seventh grade, and then my friends kind of convinced me to be a goalie.”
Koons arrived not long after Lewisburg graduated another four-year varsity goalie, Dentin Kline. As a sophomore in 2013, Kline helped the Green Dragons to their first district final in nearly a decade.
Hannah Stewart was strong in the bridge season between Kline and Koons, fashioning a 14-win season that ended with an overtime loss to eventual champion Line Mountain in the 2016 district semifinals.
When Zeller tapped her to start in 2017, Koons was motivated more by a desire to perform well for the Green Dragons veterans than to improve her long-range prospects. Katie Koch, Annie Murphy and Cassie West headed a group of seven seniors with district title aspirations.
“I just knew since I was the only goalie I had to step up because there were seniors on the team that really wanted to be competitive,” Koons said. “They were counting on me, as a freshman, so I knew I had to be there for them.”
Though they lost just four regular-season games (three by one goal), the top-seeded Dragons were upset by Mifflinburg, 3-2, in the 2017 district semifinals. A year later, Mifflinburg edged Lewisburg for the district crown, which led to Koons’ tour de force against Greenwood.
Brimming with confidence last season — their first under coach Daneen Zaleski — Koons and the Green Dragons had a 13-game unbeaten streak (12-0-1 with eight shutouts) from Sept. 28 through the district final. Koons was outstanding in the title game, making six saves to take down HAC-II champion Bloomsburg. She kept the Panthers off the scoreboard until just 97 second remained, ensuring Lewisburg’s first district crown since 2004.
“The district championship definitely allowed us to prove to ourselves that we could do it,” she said. “Previous years we’ve gotten close, but we never really finished like we wanted to. It was nice to finally get that championship, and it means everything to be able — and to have the opportunity — to challenge ourselves again.
“To make history and win back-to-back is a dream of mine.”
Three weeks ago, in a game broadcast live on local TV, Koons played the most recent “best game of her life.”
Lewisburg traveled to Bloomsburg hoping to avenge its only loss, and perhaps stake a claim to the HAC-II title. Koons delivered a shutout with 15 saves — several with a high degree of difficulty — and Maddie Ikeler scored a fourth-quarter goal for a momentous 1-0 win.
The victory allowed Lewisburg to share the division crown (its first since matching Selinsgrove for the 2015 HAC-I title) and eventually earn the district’s top seed.
“Kerstin played a great game at Bloomsburg,” said Zaleski. “A great game.”
Ten days ago, in another marquee matchup, Koons came up big once again, making 13 saves in a 2-0 loss at Selinsgrove. Both Seals goals were scored by all-state senior Jess Alba with point-blank shots off rebounds that were virtually impossible to stop.
Still, Koons was up to the task against Lewisburg’s most challenging regular-season opponent, active on her feet and off, and drawing gasps when she made a feet-first slide to break up a charge into the circle by Seals junior Leah Toskey.
“With a tougher team, like Selinsgrove, I knew I had to have my head in the game and save as many balls as I could,” she said. “I know I have to be more aggressive and come out (of the cage) more if needed. I trust my backs, but I also know I need to be there for them.
“I have an attack zone. So if that ball comes into my attack zone I’m going for it — no matter what.”
Koons, an athletic 5-foot-10 who cuts an even more imposing figure in goalie pads, will be tested plenty more before her high school career comes to an end.
If Lewisburg gets past Southern Columbia, waiting in the semifinals will be a HAC-II foe — either Central Columbia or Midd-West. And a return to the district final could match the Green Dragons against Bloomsburg for a rubber match, or either of the district champions that preceded them (Mifflinburg or Line Mountain).
Koons vows to be ready. The brighter the lights, the better.
“Even though I haven’t been a goalie for that long ... it seems like I’ve been on these fields more than most people,” she said. “And it feels like I don’t want this to end. I just want to be on this team forever.”