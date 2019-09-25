The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — Gaby Markunas scored with 13 minutes left in the game to give Lewisburg a 2-1 victory over Selinsgrove in Heartland Athletic Conference crossover action in field hockey on Tuesday afternoon.
It’s just the third loss the Seals have suffered at the hands of a Heartland Athletic Conference team since the Conference’s inception in 2008, and fourth blemish on their record. In 2012, Shikellamy tied the Seals on Sept. 6 and Mifflinburg beat them on Oct. 16. Ironically enough, the other loss Selinsgrove suffered also came on Oct. 16. Lewisburg beat them in 2015.
This is just the second time since 2004 the Green Dragons have beaten Seals in field hockey.
Lewisburg (6-1) took a 1-0 lead a little over eight minutes into the game when Rylee Dyroff scored off an assist from Kara Koch.
Selinsgrove tied the game a short time later. Anna Gephart scored off an assist from Katie Bucher with 20:03 left in the first half.
Markunas’ game-winner with 13 minutes left in the second half was unassisted.
Selinsgrove outshot Lewisburg, 5-4. Selinsgrove had nine corners to three for Lewisburg.
Kerstin Koons had four saves for the Green Dragons. Mazzie Teats had one save for the Seals (7-2).