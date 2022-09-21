LEWISBURG - After Selinsgrove senior Abby Parise used her speed to score a pair of first-half goals, Lewisburg talked about its defense at halftime of Wednesday's girls soccer game.
"We were a lot more aggressive in the second half, and worked better as a team," Lewisburg freshman center back Laurel Boyer said.
"We cleaned up our back line in the second half," Lewisburg coach Terry Gerlinski said. "We talked about it at halftime, and that seemed to help. We were also more physical, which we needed to be."
The Green Dragons kept Parise and the Seals off the scoreboard in the second half, and got two more goals of their own to grab a 4-2 victory.
Caroline Blakeslee gave Lewisburg the lead for good less than two minutes into the second half. Maria Bozella ripped a close-range shot that Selinsgrove goalkeeper Kirsten Yoder saved, but the ball bounced out to Kate Batkowski around the 18-yard line.
Batkowski ripped a shot that hit the crossbar and bounced to Blakeslee, who knocked in the game-winning goal.
"I knew I needed to be there," Blakeslee said. "I didn't know if it was going to be a cross or a shot. Thankfully, I was there, following the ball and had an easy one-touch."
Mikayla Long sealed the win for the Green Dragons (2-3) with a goal from 20 yards out with nine minutes to play.
"This was only our fifth game," Gerlinski said. "We need time to jell. We still need that time to figure each other out. We'll get there eventually. This was a good win."
Blakeslee also gave Lewisburg the lead early, looping a flat-angled shot in from the right wing less than 11 minutes into the game.
"Caroline is one of our best players. ... We're lucky to have her," Gerlinski said.
"We were having a lot of good passes as a team," Blakeslee added. "I honestly didn't think I'd make it, but I tried to pop it over the goalie."
Some good passes down the left sideline led to a 2-0 Lewisburg lead less than four minutes later. Sophie Kilbride got on the end of the cross, but Yoder made a diving save. The ball rebounded to Julia Monaco, who hit the ball on the ground off the inside of the post for a goal.
"We can move the ball around and do things well, but we need to be quicker," Gerlinski said. "When we do that, we look good."
For the second time in three games, Selinsgrove (4-6) struggled early.
"In the first 15 minutes, we moved the ball well," Selinsgrove coach Cheryl Underhill said. "We struggled tracking our marks and communicating. That was our biggest struggle this whole game."
The score could have been worse if not for Yoder, who finished with nine saves. Yoder made a pair of diving stops on good shots by Kilbride, which kept Selinsgrove in the game.
Then Parise got going. Seven minutes after the Green Dragons took a 2-0 lead, Parise won a loose ball, corralled it, and sent it over the goalkeeper into the net.
Parise then raced down a long pass from Ella Magee, took a touch to get around the goalkeeper and put it into the net to tie the game with 9:30 left in the first half.
"We let our guard down a little bit, especially on (Parise)," Blakeslee said. "She's so fast. We knew we had to get the lead back."
For Underhill, she's looking at this part of Selinsgrove's season as a growing experience for some younger players.
"Honestly, it's been a season of injuries for us," Underhill said. "It's tough but I am seeing growth in our team. ... Everyone on our team has stepped up, so we're becoming a stronger team. I'm looking forward to the point in the season when we're all healthy."
LEWISBURG 4, SELINSGROVE 2
First half
L-Caroline Blakeslee, 10:42; L-Julia Monaco, 14:29; S-Abby Parise, 21:44; S-Parise (Ella Magee), 30:30.
Second half
L-Blakeslee, 42:49; L-Mikayla Long, 70:59.
Shots: L, 19-14. Shots on goal: L, 13-7. Saves: Selinsgrove 9 (Kirsten Yoder); Lewisburg 5 (McKenna Meadows 2, Izzy Wood 3). Corner kicks: L, 5-0.