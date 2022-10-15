The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — Ryan Opperman topped 100 yards on the ground along with two scores, including a 76-yard touchdown run to open the scoring, and the Lewisburg offense celebrated the return of quarterback Wade Young from injury with its best game of the year as the Green Dragons picked up a 42-7 win over Midd-West on homecoming at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium at Bucknell.
Michael Casale had huge first half as well for Lewisburg (1-7), scoring on a 31-yard TD run, adding 13 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception.
Young added two touchdown passes in the first one half, one to Charles Landis and one to Cam Michaels, who topped 100 yards receiving for the first time this season for Lewisburg.
The Green Dragons scored three touchdowns in four plays at one point in the first half.
Bryce Hackenberg had a 13-yard TD run for the Mustangs (1-7) in the fourth quarter.