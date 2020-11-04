SELINSGROVE — There was no better evidence of Lewisburg’s speed and its effect on Tuesday’s district semifinal game than the cage being toppled to the turf.
It was about five minutes into the District 4 Class A playoff that Green Dragons senior Kara Koch made a takeaway to end an early stretch of Central Columbia pressure. Koch broke across midfield on a long carry, and passed the ball down the middle to Maddie Redding, who had a step on several Blue Jays defenders. Redding drew out goalie Makiah Brewer before passing ahead to Avery Mast, who scored with a virtual slam dunk at the left post.
Oh, and the cage?
Well, Central’s Sam Kurian and Jane Corbin sprinted so hard in pursuit of the ball that they both ran headlong into the cage and knocked it flat moments after Mast scored.
“We’re kind of a smaller team, I would say, but we are very quick, and I think we really use that to our advantage,” said Koch, who had a goal and four assists in Lewisburg’s 7-0 win.
“We’re quickly making passes and runs. We have a lot of girls that are very good at collecting and beating one girl and passing it, so we can keep moving and keep up the pressure.”
The No. 1 seed and defending champion Green Dragons overwhelmed the fourth-seeded Blue Jays with 20 shots and 11 corners, scoring multiple goals in all but one quarter.
“Big win,” said Lewisburg coach Daneen Zaleski, whose team will face Bloomsburg in a district final rematch 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Central Columbia H.S. The second-seeded Panthers (15-3), who shared the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II title with the Green Dragons (13-2), blanked sixth-seeded Muncy in the other semifinal, 6-0.
Lewisburg dominated after a strong early start by Central (9-8). The Green Dragons’ cage-toppling first goal came amid four penalty corners in the opening quarter.
They made it 2-0 with 65 seconds left in the first when Koch received a corner insert and slid the ball left to Rylee Dyroff for a bullet through the Blue Jays’ defense. It was the junior’s 45th career goal, and her 46th — which gave Lewisburg a 5-0 lead in the third quarter — gave her 101 career points.
So it went. Koch and Dyroff played possession in the midfield and fed the Green Dragons’ forward line to earn corners. Freshmen Mast and Whitney Berge, sophomores Maddie Ikeler and Olivia Bartlett, and junior Redding were up to the task.
“That’s been the plan all year, and the forwards played really well tonight,” Zaleski said. “We worked on that since our last game because we needed to. They really showed up and played well.”
By the time it was 6-0 a little more than three minutes into the fourth quarter, Lewisburg had converted on four of 10 corners. Dyroff finished a pair of Koch assists on corner plays; Koch’s goal was a receive-and-shoot missile off a Siena Brazier insert, and Ikeler controlled a rebound of a corner shot and pushed her second point-blank chance past Brewer.
Mast (two goals) and Bartlett (one) scored the Green Dragons’ other goals in the flow of the game.
“(The Blue Jays) were really pressuring really hard and going to the ball, so we had to get in front of them and get to the ball really fast,” said Mast. “That speed really helped us get the goals.”
The goal that put Lewisburg up 4-0 at halftime — and gave Koch 30 career assists and 90 career points — was scored in a blur. Koch carried on a dead sprint to the endline far right of the cage and, just before stepping out of bounds, zipped the ball to the front of the cage where it was deflected in. Mast was credited with the tip in traffic, just in front of Bartlett at the left post.
“We were there and everybody was ready in their spot,” said Mast, who has six career goals. “It’s really important to stick with it. It’s always a zero-zero game in our minds, and we had to keep being aggressive.”
“We needed to keep the momentum going forward to the final,” said Koch. “We had to play this game first, and we couldn’t take it for granted, but we wanted to make sure we kept that momentum.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A FIELD HOCKEY
SEMIFINAL
At Selinsgrove H.S.
Lewisburg 7, Central Columbia 0
First quarter
L-Avery Mast (Maddie Redding), 9:25; L-Rylee Dyroff (Kara Koch), 1:05.
Second quarter
L-Maddie Ikeler, 10:58; L-Mast (Koch), 3:13.
Third quarter
L-Dyroff (Koch), 3:14.
Fourth quarter
L-Koch (Siena Brazier), 11:45; L-Olivia Bartlett (Koch), 5:07.
Shots: L, 20-1. Corners: L, 11-2. Cards: None. Saves: Central Columbia 13 (Makiah Brewer); Lewisburg 1 (Kerstin Koons).