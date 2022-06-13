ALMEDIA — Kimmy Shannon has been dominant in the circle during Lewisburg's PIAA playoff run. The combination of the afternoon heat and Palmerton's bats didn't quite have Shannon on the ropes Monday, but it did make things interesting for a bit.
However, the Green Dragons' potent offense and stellar defense made Shannon look like the ace she's been all postseason.
Shannon allowed six hits — more than she allowed in the previous two state playoff games combined — and the Blue Bombers loaded the bases twice, but the sophomore made big pitches when she needed, while knocking in three runs at the plate as Lewisburg rolled to a 12-1 win in a Class 3A semifinal at Central Columbia High School.
"They were a better hitting team than we saw in the previous two games. Nobody's been getting around on Kimmy (in the postseason), and they were on here early," said Lewisburg third baseman Erin Field, who had four hits in the game. "We told her, 'We're behind you,' and let her do her thing."
After setting a season-high in strikeouts in each of the last two games, Shannon struck out four batters — just one after the third inning. It was a feast of ground-ball outs (11 in all), and just one error on defense that sent the Green Dragons to their first state softball final in school history.
"It was definitely hot (game-time temperature was around 85), and there isn't much shade here," Shannon said. "It was a matter of trusting my team, trusting my catcher, and trusting myself. I've been in those situations before, so it didn't rattle me.
"We were up, so I knew my offense had my back."
Sydney Bolinsky, Lewisburg's catcher added, "It's was really hot, so I imagine it was hard to pitch in this heat. I think she did really well. Finding the strike zone was hard, but she always came through."
The Green Dragons (19-3), who also reached the state semifinals in 1990 when they lost to Bristol, will face Avonworth (20-5) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Beard Field at Penn State University. Palmerton finished at 17-10.
Lewisburg jumped on top early, taking a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first. Carley Wagner beat out an infield single, and went to second on a wild pitch. Field followed with an RBI double. After a flyout and walk to Bolinsky, Alexis Walter made it 2-0 with an RBI groundout.
The Green Dragons added four more runs in the third after Field's leadoff single. After an out, Bolinsky grounded a ball in the hole between shortstop and third for an infield hit. Walter then walked to load the bases. Gracie Murphy followed with an RBI infield single for a 3-0 advantage, before a throwing error on fielder's choice plated two more runs. Shannon capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly to left-center field that Palmerton center fielder Mikayla Pengelly caught on the run.
"That's a credit to the girls; they came ready to play," Lewisburg coach Ken Wagner said. "We were hitting on all cylinders."
The Green Dragons beat Palisades 14-0 in the state first round, the same team that topped Palmerton in the District 11 final by an 8-0 score. Lewisburg did a good job of not coming into the game overconfident.
"We can't worry about their stats, or who they beat, or who beat them," said Murphy, Lewisburg's first baseman. "We just have to go out and play our game."
Bolinsky added, "We can't worry about who beat who. We just have to worry about playing our ball, and not theirs."
Palmerton loaded the bases in each of its next two at bats, but the Green Dragons and Shannon escaped nearly unscathed.
In the bottom of the third, Palmerton's Sydney Frantz tripled for her second hit of the game. Pinch-hitter Madalynn Moyer then walked. Carly Gaffney grounded a ball back to Shannon, who tried to get the lead runner Frantz at third. Frantz was safe, and Palmerton had the bases loaded with no outs.
With the infield in, Field threw out a runner at home for the inning's second out before shortstop Rylee Dyroff threw out Cadee Munjone on a hard grounder to end the threat.
The Blue Bombers scored their only run in the fourth after Megan Matsko singled; she and Frantz became the first two hitters to have two hits against Shannon in the PIAA playoffs. Madison Green followed with an RBI single, and she then moved to second on an error. Kaylee Stahl was hit by a pitch, and, after the first out of the inning, Lewisburg intentionally walked Frantz.
Shannon got a pop out to shortstop, and Gaffney — the Blue Bombers' leading hitter — grounded out to second to end the threat.
Palmerton left nine runners on base in the game.
Lewisburg left little doubt with six runs in the top of the seventh.
The first six hitters reached base. Walter had an RBI single, and Brouse had an RBI double followed by Shannon's two-run double. Whitney Berge added an RBI single before Dyroff capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly to give Lewisburg a 12-1 advantage.
PIAA CLASS 3A SEMIFINAL
at Central Columbia H.S.
LEWISBURG 12, PALMERTON 1
Lewisburg;204;000;6 — 12-16-1
Palmerton;000;100;0 — 1-6-3
Kimmy Shannon, Alexis Walter (7) and Sydney Bolinsky. Carly Gaffney and Kelsey Balliet.
WP: Shannon; LP: Gaffney.
Lewisburg: Carley Wagner, 1-for-5, run; Erin Field, 4-for-5, double, 2 runs, RBI; Bolinsky, 3-for-4, 2 runs; Walter, 1-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Gracie Murphy, 1-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Ryan Brouse, 2-for-4, double, run, RBI; Shannon, 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Whitney Berge, 1-for-1, RBI.
Palmerton: Sydney Frantz, 2-for-3, triple; Megan Matsko, 2-for-3, run; Madison Green, 1-for-3, RBI.