LEWISBURG — All great softball pitchers have a certain aura of invincibility in the circle.
Central Columbia senior lefty Mea Consentino is no different.
The numbers don’t lie. Through 1361/3 innings this season, the Bucknell-commit has struck out 272, and walked just 17. She’s allowed just 48 hits, and eight earned runs.
However, the one thing that has eluded the Blue Jays and Consentino is a District 4 championship — losing in the semifinals to Warrior Run in 2019, and the championship game to Loyalsock in 2021.
Today at 3 p.m., one of the only teams to break through against Consentino this season — the Lewisburg Green Dragons — will take their shot at Central Columbia at Elm Park for the District 4 Class 3A championship.
“Every game against them has been a one- or two-run game for the last three years. It’s just been a battle back-and-forth,” Lewisburg coach Ken Wagner said. “I think that one win could have broken the ice.
“Like, ‘Hey, we can beat her.’”
Lewisburg’s win came in the second meeting between the teams on April 28. Consentino struck out 17 in 9 1/3 innings, while allowing just four hits. Like in the district semifinal on Thursday when she retired the final 13 hitters in the win over Loyalsock, Shannon locked in in the later innings. The lefty retired the final 13 hitters — there is that number again — and the only runner the Blue Jays had in the final four innings was the automatic runner in the 10th inning on second base. Shannon retired the final 13 hitters of the game, limiting the top four hitters in the Central Columbia lineup to one hit.
It’s the seventh time in her career Consentino has faced the Green Dragons, and the first time Lewisburg has been victorius. Three of those losses have come by one run, and another was a two-run loss.
Shannon has rounded into the shape after her medal-winning swimming season. She’s 8-1 this season with a save. She’s thrown 68 2/3 innings, allowing 13 earned runs, while striking out 53, and walking 24.
It’s the classic matchup between strong pitching and strong offense when Lewisburg and Central Columbia meet. The Green Dragons might have the deepest lineup in the area. It’s hitters in the top seven spots have driven in between 12 and 16 runs this season. Sophomore catcher Syndey Bolinsky and Alexis Walter each lead the team with 16 RBIs, while Rylee Dyroff and Gracie Murphy have each knocked in 15 runs this season.
Wagner has gone through several different lineups behind his top three hitters this season — Carley Wagner in the leadoff spot, Erin Field in the two-hole and Dyroff batting third — but has settled on Bolinsky in the four hole in the latter part of the season. Dyroff leads the team with a .465 average, while Field leads the team in hits with 27. Bolinsky and Field each lead the team with 22 runs scored.
Lewisburg is making its first appearance in the district championship, since winning the Class 2A title in 1996.
“The team chemistry just has been really there this season,” Bolinsky said. “We only lost one senior from last year, so it’s a lot of the same team, and we just wanted to make it farther this year.”
Senior Alexis Walter added: “It really means a lot to all of us, I think. We thought we had a chance last season (the Blue Jays won 5-2 in the semifinals), and I think it played into this season.”
When Lewisburg last made the final, it’s opponent in the game was Central Columbia. The Blue Jays leadoff hitter in that game was Abbey Ford. Central Columbia’s leadoff hitter today will be Alyx Flick — Ford’s daughter.