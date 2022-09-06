WILLIAMSPORT — Darrien Svilokos scored two goals as Lewisburg prepared for today's showdown with Midd-West with a 4-0 victory over Loyalsock in boys soccer action on Tuesday.
The teams met three times last year, and Lewisburg dealt Midd-West all three of its losses last year, including the District 4 final, and in the PIAA Eastern final. The teams play in Lewisburg at 4:30 p.m.
Cohen Hoover and Alfred Romano also had goals for the Green Dragons (1-0-1).
Henry Harrison didn't have to make a save in the shut out as Lewisburg didn't allow a shot.
Lewisburg 4, Loyalsock 0
First half
Lew-Cohen Hoover (Alfred Romano), 18:34; Lew-Darrien Svilokos (Reese Dieffenderfer), 8:25.
Second half
Lew-Svilokos (Romano), 25:02; Lew-Romano (Noah Pawling), 5:33.
Shots: Lew 24-0. Corners: Lew 3-0. Saves: Loyalsock 9 (Chris Cooley); Lewisburg (Henry Harrison) 0.