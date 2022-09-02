For the Daily Item
As he stood on the sidelines during his team’s season-opening loss to Shamokin, Lewisburg coach Eric Wicks sensed his team didn’t have the mindset needed to pull out a win over the Indians.
When Wicks watched the tape of the game, the film confirmed what his eyes had told him during the Green Dragons’ 13-10 defeat: Lewisburg hadn’t properly handled the emotional roller coaster that can come in a football game.
Before the game began, the Green Dragons were primed to play, but Wicks knew something went out of his team when the Indians took an early lead. When the game still appeared within reach in the fourth quarter, the Lewisburg sidelines were back, but by then it was too late.
“We have a lot to learn, and we have to understand what it takes to win a football game,” Wicks said. “When we got to those last two minutes, the kids were like, ‘Oh, wow, we can win this game!’ But the whole game, we should have that feeling and that work ethic.
“(Against Shamokin), I could see how we went from, ‘We can beat them!’ to ‘I don’t know’ when they scored the first touchdown. If that’s your up-and-down throughout the game, then most likely, you’re not going to win those games. No matter what, your mindset has to be the same.”
If Lewisburg is going to make its 2022 goals a reality, those emotional letdowns can’t happen again, and with last year’s state semifinalist Jersey Shore next on the docket, the Green Dragons really can’t afford to see them resurface. In two meetings last season, the Bulldogs outscored Lewisburg by a combined 95-15, which left the Green Dragons understanding they still have a fair amount of distance to cover to get to where they want to reach.
“With them beating us twice last year pretty bad, we’ve got a little bit to prove,” Wicks said. “Like I told the guys, for this week, it’s not so much about the win or loss as it is what we couldn’t complete last week. (We need) more of doing things right, working together and making sure we’re working to get to that common goal. That is the win, but there are a lot of other goals in there as well.”
One of the main goals is getting the Green Dragons to understand what they need to do in order to get to Jersey Shore’s level on a consistent basis. Last year, Lewisburg took some steps in the right direction to reach the playoffs.
Based off what Tom Gravish’s team did to Pottsville in Week 1, the Bulldogs appear to be every bit as powerful as last year. Jersey Shore claimed a 55-12 decision over the Crimson Tide, but even that was deceptive because the Bulldogs pulled starters and gave up a late touchdown with the reserves on the field.
When Wicks looks at this opponent, he sees a squad that never lets any detail get past it, something he wants his own team to emulate.
“The things that they’re doing (include) lifting during the offseason, getting those guys to buy in and putting in the extra work to make sure they know what they’re doing,” he said. “You can tell every kid on that field knows where they’re supposed to be and knows when they make a mistake. That is what we’re pushing toward as the years go by.”
In Week 1, that didn’t happen. The Green Dragons were in the game at the end, but Wicks was disappointed that his team tended to be its own worst enemy while facing Shamokin. On two occasions, Lewisburg had a big play wiped out because of a personal foul, and the Green Dragons further hurt their cause with ill-timed false starts and other penalties on an already difficult day for the offense.
“Those types of things are game killers,” Wicks said. “We’ve got to eliminate a lot of those. If you can put yourself in position to give yourself chances, that’s all we’re asking for.”