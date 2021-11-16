When they exchanged handshakes or slapped five on the floor of Loyalsock’s Ken Robbins Stadium nearly two weeks ago — several moments after the District 4 Class 2A boys soccer title had been decided — both sides knew they could meet again.
Yet before champion Lewisburg and runner-up Midd-West could collide for a third time in a high-stakes match with state championship implications, both clubs would need to win their next two matches and reach the Final Four.
Well, here we are.
Fresh off a series of one-goal victories, reigning PIAA Class 2A champ Lewisburg (19-1-1) and Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference Division I playmate Midd-West (21-2-0) will step on the turf tonight at Danville’s Ironmen Stadium for the ultimate encounter between two of The Valley’s perennially successful programs.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
“We knew we were two special teams, there’s no doubt about it,” Midd-West coach Mark Ferster said. “To continue to play one another is just the nature of the beast I guess and, in the end, in order to be the best you’ve got to beat the best.
“And right now, in my mind, they’re the team we have to beat.”
Whichever side prevails — and a penalty-kick shootout will be in play if needed — will meet the survivor of an all-WPIAL matchup between Quaker Valley and North Catholic Friday afternoon (1:30 p.m.) in the Class 2A state final at Hersheypark Stadium.
While Lewisburg claimed the crown behind goals from Philip Permyashkin, Alfred Romano and Simon Stumbris, Ben Kettlewell’s Green Dragons also bested Midd-West 1-0 in a regular-season scrap at Sports Boosters Park on a Reese Dieffenderfer finish.
Regardless of the earlier results, a chance to extend the season several more days, and perform on the state’s brightest stage adds even more luster to tonight’s game.
“Obviously always a rival, so to have them in a state semifinal game is kind of what you’re looking for,” Lewisburg midfielder Carter Hoover said.
“So, we’re really looking forward to that.”
Since meeting in the District 4 title game, Lewisburg defeated Oley Valley 2-1 as Permyashkin and Romano collected goals while Tony Burns totaled four saves in goal. On Saturday at Cedar Crest, the Green Dragons edged Allentown Central Catholic 3-2 on Hoover’s tap-in finish with just over 10 minutes to play.
Romano and Rudy Kristjanson-Gural also connected for Lewisburg, while Burns wound up with two saves — including a dandy on ACC’s Ben Scandone.
Midd-West opened states with a 3-2 triumph at Lancaster Mennonite, rallying for the victory behind a pair of second-half goals from Nick Eppley and a first-half score by Kynn Loss. Ferster’s Mustangs banked another 3-2 victory on Saturday at Crest, turning back Notre Dame-Green Pond when Eppley buried a second-half penalty kick.
Owen Solomon added a goal and an assist for Midd-West, the latter on a composed finish from Noah Dorman. Cole Keister totaled 11 stops in the Mustangs’ wins.
“It’s the Final Four and we’re all nervous,” Solomon said. “We’ve just got to play our game, stay composed, stay focused and not let anything get in our heads.
“Just being in the Final Four is a great thing.”
This brings us to tonight’s encounter, a matchup that should be highlighted by plenty of energy and passion and a matchup likely to be considerably less physical than what both sides absorbed during their respective visits to Crest’s cozy Earl Boltz Stadium.
Ironmen Stadium offers more width than Boltz, so additional space should enhance what figures to be a terrific contest between talented groups that won’t need extensive scouting reports going in — just the memories of what happened in Games 1 and 2.
“Beating a team three times is hard,” Kettlewell said. “They’re going to come out with something different. When Mark and I shook hands after the district final, I said, ‘I hope to see you later.’ and he said the same — and here we are.
“I feel like they’re never going to go away and I don’t think we’ll ever go away. We’re always going to see each other every year, no matter what. It’s been like eight, nine years in a row we’ve seen them in playoffs and now we’re going to see them again.”