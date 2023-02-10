LEWISBURG — Keeley Baker and Sophie Kilbride each scored 12 points, and Lewisburg dominated on the defensive end as Lewisburg rolled to a 46-15 win over Central Mountain in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I action on Friday night.

Baker had eight rebounds, while Kilbride had six steals, five assists and four rebounds for the Green Dragons (14-7 overall, 7-3 HAC-I).

The Wildcats (7-13, 2-8) had just six made field goals in the game. Kiahna Jones had eight points to lead Central Mountain.

Lewisburg 46, Central Mountain 15

Lewisburg (14-7) 46

Maddy Moyers 4 1-5 10; Maddie Still 1 0-0 2; Elsa Fellon 1 0-0 2; Katie Batowski 2 0-0 4; Sophie Kilbride 6 0-0 12; Teagan Osunde 2 0-2 4; Keeley Baker 5 2-2 12. Totals: 21 3-9 46.

3-point goals: Moyers.

Did not score: Sydney Bolinsky, Adisyn Wuerdeman, Faridah Aboueid, Ava Motto, Lauren Schwartz, Addyson Shedleski.

Central Mountain (7-13) 15

Danica Kelly 1 0-0 2; Kiahna Jones 3 2-6 8; Ava Doyle 2 0-0 5. Totals: 6 2-6 15.

3-point goals: A.Doyle.

Did not score: Macy Plowman, Tara Mader, Taylor Doyle, Morgan Temple, Keely Rohrbach, Elise McKean.

Score by quarters

C.Mountain;7;5;2;1 — 15

Lewisburg;11;10;11;14 — 46

Tags

Trending Video