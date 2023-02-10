LEWISBURG — Keeley Baker and Sophie Kilbride each scored 12 points, and Lewisburg dominated on the defensive end as Lewisburg rolled to a 46-15 win over Central Mountain in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I action on Friday night.
Baker had eight rebounds, while Kilbride had six steals, five assists and four rebounds for the Green Dragons (14-7 overall, 7-3 HAC-I).
The Wildcats (7-13, 2-8) had just six made field goals in the game. Kiahna Jones had eight points to lead Central Mountain.
Lewisburg 46, Central Mountain 15
Lewisburg (14-7) 46
Maddy Moyers 4 1-5 10; Maddie Still 1 0-0 2; Elsa Fellon 1 0-0 2; Katie Batowski 2 0-0 4; Sophie Kilbride 6 0-0 12; Teagan Osunde 2 0-2 4; Keeley Baker 5 2-2 12. Totals: 21 3-9 46.
3-point goals: Moyers.
Did not score: Sydney Bolinsky, Adisyn Wuerdeman, Faridah Aboueid, Ava Motto, Lauren Schwartz, Addyson Shedleski.
Central Mountain (7-13) 15
Danica Kelly 1 0-0 2; Kiahna Jones 3 2-6 8; Ava Doyle 2 0-0 5. Totals: 6 2-6 15.
3-point goals: A.Doyle.
Did not score: Macy Plowman, Tara Mader, Taylor Doyle, Morgan Temple, Keely Rohrbach, Elise McKean.
Score by quarters
C.Mountain;7;5;2;1 — 15
Lewisburg;11;10;11;14 — 46