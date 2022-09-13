LEWISBURG — Lewisburg overcame Shikellamy's defensive strategy, scoring five goals, to deal the Braves their first loss of the season in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I opener for both teams.
The Braves (3-2 overall, 0-1 HAC-I) had a very clear strategy defensively, dropping back on loading up the box until a chance to counterattack arose.
“The guys were talking about playing more defensively,” said Shikellamy coach Jon Steese. “We just have a lot of defensive minded guys.”
Zak Kreisher opened the scoring about 22 minutes into the contest for the Green Dragons (3-0-1, 1-0), slipping the ball into the net despite the box being loaded with Braves' defenders. The goal came off a set piece, which would be a common theme Tuesday. Three out of the five goals scored by the Green Dragons came off set pieces.
Right before the halftime break, Lewisburg netted back-to-back goals to give the Dragons a sizable advantage.
Reese Dieffenderfer scored the second goal off a corner with an assist from Kreisher, and Alfred Romano made a tremendous solo run, and slotted the ball into the bottom-right corner for the third goal.
The Green Dragon defense was also stout, reclaiming the ball any time it got even close to being within range for a shot.
Goalkeeper Henry Harrison was only forced to make two saves, while Braves keeper Dillon Zechman racked up 18 saves by the final whistle.
“I’m overall pleased to limit their opportunities,” said Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell. The Green Dragons limited the Braves to two shots on goal and only five shots in total.
Freshman forward Victor Permyashkin earned his way onto the scoresheet early in the second half, powering a header past the keeper on a corner assist from Cohen Hoover. Dieffenderfer later added a second goal to his tally, finding the top corner from the edge of the penalty area on an impressive shot to make it 5-0.
Despite the lopsided score line, Steese was proud of his team. “They’re quality competition,” commented Steese. “I was happy with my guys' work. They didn’t give up and they put the time in. I think they’re proud of themselves.”
Lewisburg, who currently sits second in the District 4 2A power rankings, has a tough test coming up on Thursday when they head up to Jersey Shore for a battle with the Bulldogs (4-1, 1-1), who suffered their first loss to Danville on Tuesday.
“They (Jersey Shore) work really hard. We’re just going to come out ready to play.” said Kettlewell. “There needs to be a change in our mindset compared to today.
LEWISBURG 5, SHIKELLAMY 0
First half
L0Zak Kreisher (Cohen Hoover), 21:32; L-Reese Diffenderfer (Kreisher), 37:53; L-Alfred Romano, 38:22.
Second half
L-Victor Permyashkin (Hoover), 45:37; L-Reese Diffenderfer, 67:17.
Shots: LBG 38-5. Corners: LBG 17-5. Saves: Shikellamy 18 (Dillon Zechman); Lewisburg 2 (Henry Harrison).