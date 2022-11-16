FOUNTAIN SPRINGS — It sounds trite, and it's probably no solace at all to the Lewisburg boys soccer team, but as winning coach Nate Hunsinger said on turf at North Schuylkill High School: "Awesome, awesome game. It's so unfortunate somebody had to lose this game."
But Hunsinger's Northwestern Lehigh club caught the lucky break — Noah Pawling sailed his penalty kick over the crossbar — and the Tigers outlasted Lewisburg, 5-3, in penalty kicks in a game that went to overtime tied at 1.
Sophomore midfielder Jake Van Leirup, who scored the game-winner in the Tigers' 2-1 win over Fleetwood in the quarterfinals, knocked home the clinching penalty kick after the miss, sending the Northwestern Lehigh team to its fans to celebrate the program's first trip to the state finals since 2017.
"Our top five in PKs have struggled in practice, our second five has actually beaten them more often than not when we've had the competitions in practice," Hunsinger said. "But, they're still our top five for a reason, and they showcased why tonight."
Northwestern Lehigh (25-1) advances to play District 3 runner-up Lancaster Catholic, a 3-1 victor over Mercyhurst Prep in the other semifinal, at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Cumberland Valley Middle School.
Lewisburg wraps up another outstanding season with a fourth-straight semifinal appearance, and a 21-2-1 record. It's the second straight season the Green Dragons have lost the final game of the season on penalty kicks. They lost to Quaker Valley last year in penalty kicks in the Class 2A state championship game.
"Losing in PKs is tough. You can't always get a lucky bounce," Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell said. "Ending your season twice in a row that way is tough for some of these guys to take. After losing so many starters over the last couple of years, people doubt if these kids could get this far. This team came together and believed in themselves. I'm really proud of them for that."
The Green Dragons used all their luck on their first goal. Darrien Svilokos unleashed a funky left-footed shot that had some spin on it. The ball rolled up goalie Damian Krapf's arm, and into the net with 29:28 left in the first half.
Alfred Romano would knock two balls go off the crossbar in the early part of the second half. On the second one, the Tigers got the tying goal in transition. Off the goal kick, Northwestern Lehigh's leading scorer Matthew Johnson got loose with the ball past midfield and was fouled by a Lewisburg player about the 18-yard line.
Josh Zellner coverted on his 33rd goal of the season, placing a direct kick perfectly to the far post. Northwestern Lehigh had the same type of opportunity in the early part of the second half and Henry Harrison going to his right, but Lewisburg's senior goalie recovered to make a diving stop on that one.
The Green Dragons got the best of play in overtime, especially early in the first and most of the second overtime. Freshman Viktor Permyashkin knocked a cross out of the air at the 12:48 mark of the first overtime with his left foot, but Krapf was able to make the save.
In the second overtime, defender Zac Kreisher had two great opportunities for the Green Dragons. His direct kick was just punched over the crossbar by Krapf. Later in the same sequence, Kreisher had a shot off the post, and Krapf made a save on the rebound to stymie the Green Dragons.
"He showed a lot of resolve. Damian made some incredible saves. That free kick in the second overtime was whipping and had a lot of pace, and he got a finger on it," Hunsinger said. "That's Damian. Stuff happens as a goaltender, and you just have short-term memory, and let it go."
PIAA PLAYOFFS
CLASS 2A SEMIFINAL
at North Schuylkill H.S.
NORTHWESTERN LEHIGH 1, LEWISBURG 1
(Northwestern Lehigh, 5-3 in PKs)
First half
Lew-Darrien Svilokos, 29:28.
Second half
NL-Josh Zellner (direct kick), 26:40.
PKS
Northern Lehigh: Zellner (made); Jack Morrow (made); Caden Fitch (made); Matthew Johnson (made); Jake Van Leirup (made)
Lewisburg: Alfred Romano (made), Viktor Permyashkin (made); Eddie Monaco (made); Noah Pawling (missed).
Shots: NL, 23-22. Shots on goal: NL, 11-10. Corners: Lew, 5-4. Saves: Lewisburg 12 (Henry Harrison); Northwestern Lehigh 11 (Damian Krapf).