LEWISBURG — When both sides come into the game hauling five-game winning streaks with them, someone’s run is going to disappear.
Once Lewisburg elevated its energy level at the start of the second half — even though the Green Dragons already held a sizable lead — this thing was over in a hurry for the fellas on the visiting bench.
With Ben Liscum and Anthony Bhangdia combining for five goals and three assists, Lewisburg wheeled past Milton 9-0 in a one-sided Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II boys soccer match amidst the raindrops Monday at Lewisburg High School.
Philip Permyashkin, Cole Temple, Alfred Romano and Stephen Tiffin also connected as the Green Dragons (11-0-1, 8-0-0) stretched their winning streak to six games and their unbeaten run to an even dozen. Lewisburg claimed the earlier meeting 4-1.
Tony Burns did not need to make a save for Lewisburg, which outshot the Black Panthers 22-0 after beginning Monday’s backyard scrap as the No. 1 team in the small school portion of the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association’s statewide poll.
Colton Loreman finished with nine stops for Milton (8-4, 4-3), which despite having its five-game winning streak halted is in outstanding position to reach the District 4 Class 2A playoffs for the first time since 2014.
Monday, however, was one the Panthers would like to forget.
Since Permyashkin struck once and Liscum netted a pair of scores — James Koconis assisted on the first and third goals — Ben Kettlewell’s Dragons used some wonderful combination play to take command and build a serious edge in time of possession.
Liscum even spent different parts of the opening half just trying to take over at the offensive end and in an effort to help his team find yet another efficient groove.
And with ball at the Dragons’ end of the field, crossing the midfield stripe was a rare occurrence for Milton.
“We’re not as good as Lewisburg, I’m not that irrational,” Milton coach Eric Yoder admitted. “They’re a really, really good team, but we can compete better than what we did tonight. … I just wanted to see us play with everything we had.”
Once Lewisburg increased its pace of play and want-to at the start of the second half — Temple and Bhangdia found the back of the net in the opening 75 seconds — the Black Panthers had no answer for the Green Dragons’ significant surge.
“The second half we came out and in that first five minutes we kind of set the tone,” Kettlewell said. “(I don’t know what the right word is, but in the first half) it looked it was slow and we were just kind of going through the motions as opposed to trying to play.
“They woke up in the second half and kind of went at it.”
And when Bhangdia, Liscum and Romano followed a short time later with finishes that increased Lewisburg’s lead to 8-0 and kicked in the mercy rule, the Green Dragons were already thinking about dinner, a warm shower and maybe even some homework.
Milton, meanwhile, wants to put Monday’s scrap in the rear-view — and quickly.
“We’ll have no problem recovering from this. It’s a mental game,” Yoder said. “We need to win another game to (reach playoffs) and for Milton soccer that’s a huge step for us.”
LEWISBURG 9, MILTON 0
First half
L-Philip Permyashkin (James Koconis), 3:04; L-Ben Liscum (Anthony Bhangdia), 7:06; L-Liscum (Koconis), 25:44.
Second half
L-Cole Temple (Ben Liscum), 40:27; L-Bhangdia (Alan Daniel), 41:15; L-Bhangdia (UA), 49:16; L-Liscum (ua), 51:56; L-Alfred Romano (Bhangdia), 54:19; L-Stephen Tiffin (penalty kick), 74:03.
Shots: L 22-0. Corners: L 8-0. Saves: Milton (Colton Loreman-9 saves); Lewisburg (Tony Burns-0).