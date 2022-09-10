LEWISBURG — Grace Bruckhart won a 7-5 tiebreaker in the first singles match to help Lewisburg pick up a 5-0 win over Selinsgrove in girls tennis on Saturday.
Erin Lowthert and Vivian Vance won a super tiebreaker, 10-5, at No. 2 doubles in one of two matches to go to three sets.
Lewisburg 5, Selinsgrove 0
Singles
Grace Bruckhart (L) def. Eden Miller, 7-6 (7-5 TB), 6-4; Elsa Felton (L) def. Alaina Liesenfeld, 6-3, 6-1; Serena DeCosmo (L) def. Siena Rodgers, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.
Doubles
Sonja Johnson & Katelyn Beers (L) def. Evelyn Hostetter & Alexa Joiner, 6-1, 6-4; Erin Lowthert & Vivian Vance (L) def. Eveline Straub & McKenna Ulrey, 5-7, 6-4, 10-5.