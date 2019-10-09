The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — It took nearly a week, but Lewisburg defeated Selinsgrove 3-2 in girls tennis on Tuesday.
The match was started last Wednesday, but Bekah Vance’s win at No. 1 singles for the Green Dragons was the only match that finished.
Ayra Tufail won at third singles for Lewisburg. Tufail won the first set in a tiebreak before rain stopped the match. She dropped the second set, but rallied to defeat McKenna Parker 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-3.
The Green Dragons’ other win came from Grace Hilkert and Elli Yarnell at No. 2 doubles.
Lewisburg 3, Selinsgrove 2
Singles
Bekah Vance (L) def. Emeline Snook 6-1, 6-3; Fiona Finnerty (S) def. Becca Brown 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2; Ayra Tufail (L) def. McKenna Parker 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-3.
Doubles
Avery DeFazio-Keera Scholl (S) def. Audrey Harer-Sofia Waughen 4-6, 6-3, 6-4; Grace Hilkert-Elli Yarnell (L) def. Taylor Paulhamus-Maddie Rowan 7-6 (4), 6-1.