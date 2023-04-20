LEWISBURG — Lewisburg dropped five total games in a 5-0 nonleague victory over Juniata in boys tennis action on Thursday.
Lewisburg (12-0) got singles wins from Eddie Monaco IV, Will Cecchini and Greyson Azeredo in the victory. The team of Alexey Rosenberg and Sarthak Viskwakarma along with the team of Grant Rowe and Daniel Reo dropped just games in winning doubles.
Lewisburg 5, Juniata 0
Singles
Eddie Monaco IV (L) def. Xane Whitesel 6-1, 6-1; Will Cecchini (L) def. Connor Peterson 6-1, 6-0; Greyson Azeredo (L) def. D.Kint 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Alexey Rosenberg & Sarthak Viskwakarma (L) def. Owen Hubley & Chris Martin 6-0, 6-2; Grant Rowe & Daniel Reo (L) def. Josh Martin & Kendall Stroup 6-0, 6-0.