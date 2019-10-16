LEWISBURG— While it may have taken Lewisburg’s soccer-playing girls several weeks to adjust to a new coaching staff, shrug off some early injuries and allow some players time to adjust to new or overhauled roles, Terry Gerlinski’s bunch is buzzing now.
And, quite simply, the Green Dragons’ timing couldn’t be better.
Gerlinski’s surging group wrapped up regular-season play Tuesday afternoon at home with a 3-2 victory over Midd-West, a positive result that stretched Lewisburg’s sparkling unbeaten string to an impressive 12 contests.
The only blemish during that run was an earlier scoreless draw last month at Midd-West, a program none of the Dragons had bested until Tuesday.
Amelia Kiepke, Ella Reish and Taryn Beers netted scores for Lewisburg — Chloe Michaels and Reish added assists — while Lauren Gross totaled eight saves in goal.
So, with the regular season over and the District 4 Class 2A playoffs at least one week away, Gerlinski’s Green Dragons (13-4-1 overall, 8-3-1 in HAC-II play) can exhale, review the past two months to tidy up some things before postseason play begins.
“Huge. Huge,” said Gerlinski, the former assistant with Lewisburg’s boys’ program who succeeded Jose Vega at the start of this season. “We’ve had six weeks of three games in a week and one of those Saturdays we practiced, because that was the final piece we needed to do it, but literally three games in a week all the way through.”
Even with a day off, don’t look for this outfit to stop breathing fire.
“For us, we’re just going to continue to work at it, practice every day,” said Michaels, who missed several early games with an injury — as did explosively fast center back Elena Malone. “It’s that constant grind and we want it and we’re working. Getting our touches right. Fix little things that will help us get back to Hershey.”
While a return trip to Hershey for the PIAA Class 2A championship is on the agenda — the Dragons tumbled 1-0 to Bedford in the 2018 final on an overtime penalty kick — reaching the District 4 Class 2A title game is a must in order to reach state play.
The Dragons fell 2-1 to Midd-West in last year’s 4-2A final.
Since his youngsters were reluctant to express their goals and objectives, Gerlinski and his assistant coaches took care of that — and mighty early, too.
“Right off the bat, I expect you guys to make districts,” Gerlinski recalled. “Our goal is to win districts. The ultimate goal, which I know you guys want, is, of course, to win states. But you have to win districts to get into the third season, you have to win districts to get into the show. … We set those standards. We set that up from the get-go.”
What makes this club so dangerous heading into postseason play is its overall experience, its speed and quicks in the final third and its collective desire to make another memorable run — yet one featuring a much-different outcome.
The omnipresent Michaels anchors a dependable D-backfield that includes Malone and the Maddys on the flanks — Still and Cardello. Gross, who played well in the state final a season ago, already has pitched nine shutouts.
In front of the backfield is the holding midfield tandem of Grace Rosevear and Chelsea Stanton, both of whom are composed on the ball as well as accomplished tacklers who can defuse an opposing foray and promptly trigger a counterattack.
While Kiepke and Sophie Kilbride work the flanks — Mikayla Long also pops in and out to provide fresh legs and plenty of energy — Beers is the center striker who will chase down balls and apply pressure on opposing backfields.
All of those players surround the dynamic Reish, the sophomore catalyst equally adept at sliding a diagonal through ball to a dangerous teammate or going 1 v. 1 with an opposing mark. Reish leads the Dragons with 14 goals and a handful of assists.
Kilbride, just a freshman, is next with 10 goals and 7 assists.
“(Ella) and Sophie up top just play phenomenally together,” Michaels said. “They are just going back and forth. The small touches, the passes, the give-and-gos, the shots, the crosses are everything for us. Having skilled players up top is huge.”
“It took a while to get back in the middle of things this year, but I think the ultimate goal is to get back where we were last year,” Reish admitted.
While a lack of confidence was an early issue, it’s definitely there now. And when you put together a 12-game unbeaten run, results have played a role in building momentum and fueled the bravado needed to play and compete in big games.
Plus, this youthful side — Michaels and Rosevear are the only seniors — wants to get better and they want to continue to pile up the positive results.
“We made it to districts,” Michaels said. “We want that second season and that third season now.”
LEWISBURG 3, MIDD-WEST 2
First half
L-Amelia Kiepke, 32:01.
Second half
L-Ella Reish (Chloe Michaels), 53:43; MW-Arianna Rich, 58:34; L-Taryn Beers, 75:59; MW-Erin Tompkins (Rich), 79:10.
Shots: L 15-9. Corners: L 4-3. Saves: Midd-West (Rylee Weaver) 9; Lewisburg (Lauren Gross) 8.