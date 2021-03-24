JENKINTOWN — The biggest issue for Jenkintown girls basketball coach Jim Romano this season has been a lack of depth.
The Drakes have a talented starting five, but beyond that Romano didn’t have much confidence in the bench of a team with state championship aspirations.
So the Drakes’ 17-1 record this season has mostly come with a 3-2 zone, but Romano had a surprise for his seniors, who have played in a state semifinal contest in three of the last four years, only stopped by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
“Our team was so excited to play man-to-man defense,” Jenkintown senior forward Carly Mulvaney said. “We just love to pressure the ball. I think it leads to good offense.
“It also brings an intensity to the game that really helps us.”
The Drakes, who won 48-26, never let the Northumberland Christian offense get on track. The Warriors made just 13 field goals in the game, and never looked comfortable running their man-to-man patterns against the Jenkintown defense.
“Their defense was amazing. They put so much force on us that we were almost scared to lose. We didn’t want to get (our shots) blocked; we didn’t want to embarrass ourselves,” Northumberland Christian senior Kaitlyn Bookwalter said. “They played great defense; and the only way we could get around it was taking outside shots.
“Sadly, they didn’t go in.”
Bookwalter’s coach also thought the Drakes’ defense got into the Warriors’ heads.
“Offensively, I don’t think we were cutting hard. We weren’t stepping to the ball, and we weren’t rebounding like we typically do,” Northumberland Christian coach Dan Severn said. “I’ve got to hand it to them. They were super-aggressive and going after everything.”
Romano said stopping the Warriors’ motion offense went back to the work his team did in the film room.
“We didn’t have a lot of time to prepare (two days), but the girls watched them a lot. Thank heavens for HUDL. We get to see a lot of different games,” Romano said.
“We just wanted to make sure we were communicating at all times, calling out screens, because we watched them a lot on film,” Drakes senior guard Cady Westkaemper said. “We knew what players to look out for, and who they really wanted to get the ball to.”
Even when hot-shooting Jenkintown went cold in the second half, the Warriors’ offense couldn’t get on track. The Drakes went the first three minutes of the third quarter without scoring, and scored 10 points in the period.
However, Northumberland Christian went nearly four minutes without a field goal in the third quarter, stymieing any hopes of rallying from the double-digit deficit.
“We rely on our defense,” Westkaemper said. “We know it’s something we can rely on when our shots aren’t falling, or we’re not playing well offensively.”
Both Jenkintown seniors pointed out that part of the reason they knew how important defense because of the battles they’ve been through over the past four seasons.
“We knew what kind of intensity we needed tonight,” Mulvaney said. “I think that’s why coach went to the man-to-man.”