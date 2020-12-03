STATE COLLEGE — Myles Dread made sure his lone basket of the night counted.
The junior hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer on Wednesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center to give Penn State a 72-69 win against Virginia Commonwealth.
The win elevated the Nittany Lions to 2-0 this season.
“I think that last possession showed who we really are as a team,” Penn State coach Jim Ferry said. “I don’t mean it was just like we drew it up, I think I meant it more as a how much these guys trust each other, how much these guys love each other. They played for each other, which I thought showed in that last possession.”
Penn State built an eight-point lead late in the second half before VCU’s Jamir Watkins tied the score at 69 on a layup with nine seconds remaining.
Penn State used a timeout following Watkins’ layup, and Izaiah Brockington received the inbounds pass. Brockington crossed mid-court with five seconds left on the game clock and passed the ball to Jamari Wheeler near the top of the key.
Wheeler took one dribble before dishing it to Dread, who was to his right. The basketball left Dread’s hands with 0.06 seconds remaining in the game.
“It’s definitely going to prepare us,” Penn State’s Sam Sessoms said of the hard-fought win. “VCU is a great team. They got a win against Memphis, which is another good team. … We were looking for this type of game, down to the wire.”
Seth Lundy scored a game-high 32 points for the Nittany Lions. Sessoms — a Binghamton transfer — came off the bench and scored 17 points to finish as Penn State’s only other scorer in double figures.
Penn State was 25-of-61 (41%) from the field while VCU went 24-for-54 (44%).
Levi Stockard III paced the Rams with 13 points, while Nah’Shon Hyland added 11 points. VCU’s bench scored 34 points.
“Huge shoutout to VCU — there’s a pretty good team,” Lundy said. “They’re a fast and athletic team, and they’re really long. They were using that to their advantage. I feel like we just kept our composure and ripped it apart a little bit.”
Penn State won the rebounding battle, 37-34.
The Nittany Lions host Seton Hall at 8 p.m. on Sunday (Big Ten Network).