STATE COLLEGE — Penn State guard Myles Dread stumbled through a three-game scoreless streak last month that coincided with his team’s three-game losing streak.
Dread went scoreless in losses to Rutgers, Wisconsin and Minnesota. He emerged from the rut with a 10-point effort in the Nittany Lions’ slide-snapping Jan. 18 win against Ohio State.
Dread has averaged 9.8 points per game since he shook his shooting slump, and his 11-point game against Rutgers on Wednesday gave him 12 double-figure games this season.
While he’s connected on many key baskets this season, perhaps none have been bigger than his 3-pointer from just left of the key off a screen Wednesday that led No. 16 Penn State (21-7, 11-6 Big Ten) to a 65-64 win against the Scarlet Knights.
“I mean, my job is to shoot the ball,” Dread said after the win. “If I don’t shoot it, I don’t play. So it’s kind of like if you don’t play defense, you don’t play. Me and our grad assistant, we work on that shot. We probably have shot a thousand of those shots, easily — just that specific shot over the summer. So it was just me by myself in a gym when I shot it.”
Whether Dread is hot or cold, he knows he always has a green light from Penn State coach Pat Chambers to shoot. During Dread’s early season slump, Chambers maintained he had no plans to tell his player to dial back his attempts. They’d eventually fall, Chambers maintained.
That faith has come from Chambers, as well as Dread’s teammates.
“I just think it’s confidence,” Chambers said. “He knows that I’m confident in him; he knows the players are confident in him. So when you have a green light like that ...
“When he came off that (screen) and knew it was in, it was great rotation, a down great shooter,” Chambers continued. “A great delivery by (Izaiah) Brockington, but I think it goes back to confidence and knowing that’s (Dread’s) role in this team. And now we’ve evolved his role since (Myreon Jones) has been out.”
Lamar Stevens became Penn State’s all-time leading scorer in Big Ten games following a first-half 3-pointer Wednesday. Stevens finished the contest with nine points and has now accumulated 1,217 points in league play.
Stevens eclipsed former Penn State standout Talor Battle, who recorded 1,209 points in Big Ten games during his career. Stevens has tallied 2,154 total points, just 60 shy of surpassing Battle (2,213 points) as Penn State’s all-time leading scorer.
Rutgers held Stevens to a season-low point total, and Wednesday marked the first time in 41 games the senior failed to score 10 or more points. Stevens recorded 12 points against Rutgers in Penn State’s Jan. 7 loss.
Stevens ranks fourth in the Big Ten in scoring (17.6 points per game) and averages 30.5 minutes per contest.
Scarlet Knights coach Steve Pikiell said limiting Stevens’ effectiveness was certainly a priority.
“I thought with two days’ prep — which isn’t a lot of time — we did a really good job of making his catches deeper and making it difficult when he put the ball on the deck,” Pikiell said. “He’s a problem; he’s a really good player. He’s a matchup problem for everybody, including us.”
Rubber match
The Nittany Lions travel to Iowa (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) today for a noon tip in their third-to-last game of the regular season.
The teams’ first meeting this season ended with the Nittany Lions earning an 89-86 win in front of a sold-out crowd at Philadelphia’s iconic Palestra.
The contest featured 25 lead changes, and Penn State made its last five shots to secure the win.
Iowa enters the rematch ranked No. 18 in the AP Top 25 Poll, and is coming off a 78-70 loss to No. 24 Michigan State. The Hawkeyes have won three of their last five games and are 13-1 in contests at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa boasts the Big Ten’s leading scorer in Luka Garza. He’s averaging 23.6 points per game to go with 9.6 rebounds per contest.
Garza scored a game-high 34 points in the teams’ first meeting. Brockington paced Penn State with 23 points.
A win against the Hawkeyes would give Chambers 149 victories at Penn State, which would rank No. 3 in wins among Penn State coaches.