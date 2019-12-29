DANVILLE — Jagger Dressler drilled three of Danville’s nine 3-pointers, and the Ironmen nailed down a 56-49 win over Abington Heights with a strong fourth quarter Saturday.
“We shot real well early and got them out of their comfort zone,” said Ironmen coach Lenny Smith.
Danville held a 42-41 lead after three quarters, but outscored the Comets 14-8 in the fourth to improve to 6-1.
KJ Riley led the Ironmen with 14 points.
Abington Heights (4-4) 49
Phil Johnson 1 0-0 2, Corey Perkins 5 1-4 14, Bryce Reiner 1 0-0 2, Kyle Nealon 4 2-2 14, Jacob Anderson 1 1-2 3, Harry Johnson 4 2-2 10, Michael Malone 2 1-2 5. Totals 12 6 7-12 49.
3-point goals: Perkins 3, Nealon 3.
Did not score: Michael Pusaten.
Danville (6-1) 56
Colton Sidler 1 0-1 3, Mavin James 2 8-8 12, Jack Smith 3 0-0 8, KJ Riley 3 6-8 14, Jagger Dressler 3 2-2 11, Dante Harward 2 1-2 6, Mitch VandenHeuvel 1 0-0 2. Totals 6 9 17-21 56.
3-point goals: Dressler 3, Smith 2, Riley 2, Sidler, Harward.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Abington Heights 14 14 13 8 — 49
Danville 16 18 8 14 — 56
JV score: Danville 43-30. High scorer: Danville, Mason Raup 10.
n Shamokin 58,
North Schuylkill 39
COAL TOWNSHIP — Mason Filarski scored eight points in Shamokin’s 20-point first quarter, and the Indians cruised to the championship of their own holiday tournament.
Filarski finished with a game-high 19 points, while Joe Masser added 10 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for Shamokin (7-1).
North Schuylkill 39
Brown 1 2-2 4, Weikel 8 0-0 17, Flynn 1 0-0 3, Todd 1 1-2 3, Groody 2 0-0 5, Conti 0 1-2 1, Scott 3 0-0 6. Totals 17 4-6 39.
3-point goals: Weikel, Flynn, Groody,
Did not score: Fisher.
Shamokin (7-1) 58
Masser 2 6-8 10, Frasch 3 0-1 7, Schiccatano 4 2-2 10, Tarr 1 0-2 3, Filarski 7 4-5 19, Seedor 2 2-3 7, Leiby 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 14-19 58.
3-point goals: Frasch, Filarski, Seedor, Tarr.
Did not score: Annis, Reed, Sandri.
Score by quarters
North Schuylkill 7 9 7 16 — 39
Shamokin 20 8 7 23 — 58
n Penns Valley 51,
Mifflinburg 44
SPRING MILLS — Zach Braucht scored all but six of his game-high 22 points in the second half as Penns Valley ran past Mifflinburg.
The Wildcats (1-5), who got 12 points from Jake Young, led 24-18 at halftime.
Mifflinburg (1-5) 44
Dylan Doebler 3 0-2 7, Seth Kline 1 0-0 3, Dante Colon 3 3-3 11, Rylee Stahl 1 0-0 2, Cannon Griffith 3 3-4 9, Jake Young 4 4-7 12. Totals 15 10-16 44.
3-point goals: Colon 2, Doebler, Kline.
Did not score: None.
Penns Valley 51
A. Tobias 2 4-4 8, Z. Braucht 8 5-7 22, L. Snyder 5 6-8 17, J. Aston 1 0-0 2, A. Branker 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 15-19 51.
3-point goals: Brandt, Snyder.
Did not score: C. Narber, C. Emel.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg 16 8 13 7 — 44
Penns Valley 12 6 18 15 — 51
n Loyalsock 82, Milton 48
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Loyalsock bolted to a 44-21 halftime lead.
Ceasar Allen and Qamar Bradley led Milton (1-6) with 11 and nine points, respectively.
Milton 48
Qamar Bradley 3 1-2 9, Kenley Caputo 3 1-2 7, Kyle Wagner 2 0-0 6, Jose Oyola 1 0-0 2, Ceaser Allen 4 2-4 11, Colton Loreman 4 0-0 8, Jace Brandt 1 0-0 2, Mickail Henriquez 1 1-2 3. Totals 19 5-10 48.
3-point goals: Bradley 2, Wagner 2, Allen.
Did not score: Dylan Birdsong, Ethan Rowe, Xzavier Minium, Dom Savidge, Luke DeLong, Ausitn Gaines, Eric Baker, Jamir Wilt, Dillan Guinn-Bailey.
Loyalsock 82
Rivers Parrish 1 0-0 2, Aiden Gair 3 2-2 8, Saraj Ali 3 2-2 8, Idris Ali 7 4-4 20, Rees Watkins 8 2-2 18, Sean Jensen 3 0-0 8, Chase Cavanaugh 2 0-0 4, Rian Glunk 1 0-0 2, Dom Jennings 3 0-0 7, Eli Gair 2 0-0 5. Totals 33 10-10 82.
3-point goals: I. Ali 2, Jensen 2, E. Gair, Jennings.
Did not score: Rohin Sager, Keke Singhi.
Score by quarters
Milton 9 12 14 13 — 48
Loyalsock 20 24 18 20 — 82
JV score: Loyalsock 60-51. High scorers: Loyalsock, Glunk 14; Milton, Lilley 14.
n Pocono Mountain West 76,
Mount Carmel 62
HAZLETON — Lawson Bray hit four of his six 3-pointers in Pocono Mountain West’s 28-point first quarter.
Mike Balichik buried three triples among his team-high 23 points for the Red Tornadoes.
Pocono Mountain West 76
Bray 9 0-0 24, Campbell 5 0-5 11, Smith 6 1-4 13, Ferman 4 3-4 11, Backus 4 1-2 9, Jones 1 0-0 2, Whittle 2 2-2 4. Totals 31 7-17 76.
3-point goals: Bray 6, Campbell 1.
Did not score: Greely, Kea.
Mount Carmel 62
Balichik 8 4-5 23, Evert 3 0-0 7, Long 2 0-0 6, Pupo 1 0-0 3, Varano 1 0-0 2, Feliciano 1 2-2 4, Klembara 0 1-2 1, Stellar 1 0-0 3, Reisinger 4 1-6 9, Scicchitano 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 8-15 62.
3-point goals: Balichik 3, Long 2, Evert, Pupo, Stellar.
Did not score: Timco, Milewski.
Score by quarters
Pocono Mtn. West 28 19 19 10 — 76
Mount Carmel 14 16 13 19 — 62
n Greenwood 55,
Susquenita 21
DUNCANNON — Thomas Pyle scored nine of his team-high 21 points in the third quarter as Greenwood took control to grab third place in the Perry County Tournament.
Greenwood (5-4) 55
Avery Morder 3 2-4 9, Thomas Pyle 9 3-3 21, Tyler Sherman 3 0-0 6, Brennan Miller 1 0-0 2, Aaron Bollinger 6 2-6 15, Kody Shoop 1 0-1 2, Steven Watts 0 0-2 0. Totals 23 7-16 55.
3-point goals: Bollinger, Morder.
Did not score: Logan Seiber, Mitch Kauffman.
Susquenita 21
Adam Carno 1 0-0 2, Logan Knuth 3 1-2 8, Mike Kunta 1 0-0 2, Noah Chronister 3 0-4 7, Jimmy Wilson 1 0-1 2. Totals 9 1-7 21.
3-point goals: Chronister, Knuth.
Did not score; Andrew Burget, Cameron Osbeck, Dylan Weiser, Grant McGuire, Austin Neiswinder, Kile Deibler, Adam Edkin.
Score by quarters
Greenwood 12 9 21 13 — 55
Susquenita 9 1 7 4 — 21
Friday
n Central Columbia 69,
Shikellamy 46
SUNBURY — Patrick Yost scored 18 points to pace four Blue Jays in double figures in Friday’s Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game.
Davis Marshall and Jacob Hernandez scored 12 and nine points, respectively, to lead Shikellamy.
Central Columbia 69
Bradley 2 0-0 4, Gregory 0 2-2 2, Gump 2 1-1 5, Harris 5 2-2 14, McNelis 7 1-1 15, Morrison 4 2-2 11, Yost 8 2-4 18. Totals 28 10-12 69.
3-point goals: Harris 2, Morrison.
Did not score: Connor.
Shikellamy 46
Hernandez 4 1-2 9, Long 3 0-0 6, Luciano 3 1-2 9, Marshall 4 3-4 12, Minnier 1 1-1 3, Peifer 1 0-0 2, Stevens 1 0-0 2, VanKirk 0 2-2 2, Zechman 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 9-13 46.
3-point goals: Luciano 2, Marshall.
Did not score: Blasius, Deitrich, Hoffman
Score by quarters
Central Columbia 17 13 22 17 — 69
Shikellamy 8 12 15 11 — 46