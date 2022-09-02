ALMEDIA — Mifflinburg quarterback Troy Dressler threw passes on 15 consecutive snaps during the first quarter of Friday's game at Central Columbia.
That string was about 13 beyond Wildcats coach Jason Dressler's comfort level, yet it was the turning point in a 35-0 Heartland Athletic Conference crossover win.
"Yeah, to me, if it's two in a row it's too many," said Jason Dressler. "I felt like we threw more passes in that first half than we have in my whole career."
It was a stroke a brilliance for 2-0 Mifflinburg. The Wildcats opened the game in hurry-up mode, and, after the first series ended on downs in Blue Jays territory, they passed their way to a 14-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
Troy Dressler, a junior who has made a commitment to pitch at Wake Forest, had command of his fastball in the short and intermediate ranges. He was 10-of-12 for 86 yards to eight receivers in the first quarter, and was 13-of-15 for 119 during his remarkable sequence of passes over three drives in the half.
"It was very effective," said Troy Dressler, who hit 25 of 34 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns in the game. "I was just trying to take what they gave me — a lot of short passes — by just making my reads and going through progressions.
"They kept giving that to us, so, why not?"
Andrew Diehl had 121 total yards, including 90 on seven receptions, and scored three times. Carter Breed ran for a TD, and Kyler Troup caught a scoring pass for Mifflinburg, which rolled up 362 yards.
The Wildcats' defense did the rest, pitching their second straight shutout by limiting 1-1 Central Columbia to 48 yards of total offense, and just 9 after the first quarter
"Our linemen would get in there, push everyone outside, and I was able to hold my blocks and get outside contain," said Breed, whose pursuit from linebacker was relentless. "If I didn't get the outside and they got around me, the corners would be right there to clean it up. We were all in unison."
Mifflinburg marched to just outside the red zone on its first possession, but a fourth-down pass over the middle was broken up. On the next drive after a Blue Jays punt, the Wildcats began picking the Central defense apart in chunks and across the entire 53 1/3-yard with of the field.
"We were like, 'Look, we don't have to strike deep. Let's take what they give us with the coverages. Just make the right reads.' I think that was huge for us," said Jason Dressler. "We came out and said, 'This is what we're going to do. Let's just commit to this. It's working, so let's keep doing it.' I think that definitely was trouble to defend, obviously. Just huge for control of the game."
Troy Dressler hit six consecutive throws on a 71-yard scoring drive, finishing with a 26-yard toss to Diehl in the left flat. Diehl curled behind a pair of in-breaking routes and burst to the end zone, breaking a tackle to score.
Zach Wertman gave the ball back to the Wildcats with an early second-quarter interception, and they turned it into a 74-yard scoring drive. Troy Dressler rushed a throw on account of a low snap to open the series, but then hit six straight throws to get well inside Central territory. Jarrett Miller's 13-yard run on third-and-4 broke the passing string, but Dressler capped the drive with an 18-yard strike to Troup.
"I was trying to get the ball out quick," Troy Dressler said. "The ball felt good coming out of my hand, and they brought pressure so E-Man (center Emmanuel Ulrich) was just trying to get the snap back there quick. We got it done."
Andrew Diehl made a diving interception in Mifflinburg territory with 2:47 left in the half. The Wildcats then went 61 yards on 11 plays — aided by a personal foul — to score with Troy Dressler hitting his last four passes for 45 yards and a third score. His 18-yard TD pass was lofted high for Diehl, who leaped high over single coverage to make the catch with 31 seconds left.
Breed and Diehl ran for short touchdowns 5 1/2 minutes apart in the third quarter for the final margin. Mifflinburg gained 96 of its 111 rushing yards in the third quarter, and Breed finished with 60.
The Blue Jays had three turnovers — Arnold Troup had a pick on the first play of the fourth quarter — and Logan Welkom was sacked four times.
"The boys played great with that pressure up front and what they were able to do," said Jason Dressler. "Creating problems, that's the goal."
MIFFLINBURG 35, CENTRAL COLUMBIA 0
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Mifflinburg (2-0);7;14;14;0 — 35
Central Columbia (1-1);0;0;0;0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
M-Andrew Diehl 26 pass from Troy Dressler (Sean Grodotzke kick), 3:21
Second quarter
M-Kyler Troup 10 pass from Dressler (Grodotzke kick), 7:41
M-Diehl 18 pass from Dressler (Grodotzke kick), 0:31
Third quarter
M-Carter Breed 8 run (Grodotzke kick), 7:34
M-Diehl 5 run (Grodotzke kick), 2:06
TEAM STATISTICS
;M;CC
First downs;23;4
Rushes-yards;27-111;28-39
Passing yards;251;9
Comp.-att.-int.;26-36-0;2-9-3
Fumbles-lost;1-0;0-0
Penalties-yards;4-35;5-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mifflinburg: Carter Breed 7-60, TD; Jarrett Miller 4-33; Andrew Diehl 8-31, TD; Jonathan Melendez 1-5; Kaiden Kmett 1-5; Radwil Susan 1-2; Benjamin Reitz 2-1; Troy Dressler 1-(-5); Team 2-(-21). Central Columbia: Talon Piatt 10-18; Greyson Shaud 8-16; Aiden Huntington 2-11; Gage Gombert 1-0; Logan Welkom 6-(-1); Caius Morrow 1-(-5).
PASSING — Mifflinburg: Dressler 25-34-0, 232 yards, 3 TDs; Chad Martin 1-2-0, 19 yards. Central Columbia: Welkom 2-8-2, 9 yards; Morrow 0-1-1.
RECEIVING — Mifflinburg: Diehl 7-90, 2TDs; Tanner Zimmerman 4-33; Kyler Troup 4-32, TD; Zach Wertman 3-27; Sean Grodotzke 2-36; Jackson Griffith 2-7; Breed 2-5; Mason Schneck 1-19; Reitz 1-2. Central Columbia: Shaud 2-9.