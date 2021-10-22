MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg sophomore quarterback Troy Dressler threw for 172 yards in the first half, including breaking the school single-season yardage record, in 43-14 victory over Shikellamy on Friday in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I action.
Dressler completed a 32-yard pass to Carter Breed in the second quarter of the game, breaking the the Mifflinburg school record for most passing yards in a single season, breaking the school record of 1,653 yards set by Zac Kurtz in 2002.
“As a coach and as a father I’m very proud of him,” he said, “When I said after last season about him switching his jersey number and coming off the line he was selfless. He said, ‘Whatever the team needs, I’ll do.’ He’s been an absolute sponge. He’s soaked up all the information the coaching staff has given him, and he’s been working a lot with his receivers. Being surrounded by a great group of young backs and receivers have helped him too. They all feed off each other.”
Troy Dressler himself was more focused on the task at hand – beating Shikellamy – than basking in the glory of breaking a school record.
“It feels great, but there’s nothing better than a team win,” he said, “When they announced that I had broken the record, I wasn’t even paying attention. I was getting the next play ,and focusing on scoring a touchdown right there.”
Dressler and the Wildcats did take care of business in the game, scoring early and often. Those scoring opportunities were set up by the defense however, as the Wildcats picked up a pair of first-quarter turnovers which they turned into 14 points.
“Those two turnovers just don’t give them a chance to breath after we turn around and score.” said Coach Dressler of his team’s defense. “Starting out fast like that is fun. Its funs to see.”
Mifflinburg scored on its opening drive, going 73 yards in 15 plays that took seven minutes off the clock to open the first quarter. Senior Gabe Stetler scored from two yards out on third-and-goal, his extra point gave Mifflinburg a 7-0 advantage.
The Wildcats then recovered a botched handoff on the Braves' first play from scrimmage to set up Troy Dressler's 31-yard scoring strike, before Diehl's two-point conversion run off a botched PAT snap made it 15-0.
Shikellamy took the field and immediately handed the ball back over to the Wildcats. On the Braves’ first play from scrimmage, a botched handoff attempt resulted in the football ending up on the turf where it was recovered by Mifflinburg.
On the ensuing play, Dressler took a deep shot at the end zone and found junior Andrew Diehl for an immediate 31-yard score. A bad snap resulted in Diehl running in a two-point conversion on the point after try, giving Mifflinburg a 15-0 advantage.
Mifflinburg again forced a Shikellamy turnover to set up Dressler's second TD pass of the game, this time 18-yards to Jacob Bingaman to make it 23-0.
“We started off with two fumbles, gave them the ball in great field position, and they get two quick scores,” said Shikellamy coach Jim Keiser. “That’s the story of our season. Mistakes killed us, we had a couple of blown coverages, but overall, our kids played well and competed. I’m proud of them.”
The Wildcats tacked on another touchdown in the opening half as Dressler connected with Diehl yet again for a 27-yard score.
Diehl ripped off a 42-yard TD run to put Mifflinburg up 36-0 early in the third quarter to put the Wildcats up 36-0.
Shikellamy broke through in the closing moments of the third quarter. Aided by four defensive penalties by the Wildcats defense, the Braves drove the ball 78 yards on 11 plays to find pay dirt for the first time in the game. On a fourth-and-goal at the eight-yard line, Braves’ quarterback Brayden Wertman dropped back, rolled left, and found Gage Wolfe out of the backfield for a receiving touchdown.
Both teams scored once more in the fourth quarter with Leroy Simpson scoring a rushing touchdown for the Wildcats and Kurtis Raker scoring a rushing touchdown for the Braves.
Coltyn Sempko finished the game as the leading rusher for the Braves. Sempko handled a team-high 17 carries for 63 yards but did not find the endzone. Along with his eight-yard receiving score, Wolfe also toted the ball seven times for 38 yards on the ground.
MIFFLINBURG 43, SHIKELLAMY 14
Shikellamy (1-8);0;0;7;7 — 14
Mifflinburg (6-3);15;15;6;7 — 43
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
M-Gabe Stetler 2 run (Stetler kick)
M-Andrew Diehl 31 pass from Troy Dressler (Diehl run)
Second quarter
M-Jacob Bingaman 18 pass from Dressler (Mason Smith pass from Diehl)
M-Diehl 27 pass from Dressler (Stetler kick)
Third quarter
M-Diehl 42 run (PAT failed)
S-Gage Wolfe 8 pass from Braydon Wertman (Nicholas Koontz kick)
Fourth quarter
M-Leroy Simpson 2 run (Stetler kick)
S-Kurtis Raker 4 run (Koontz kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;S;M
First downs;13;13
Total yards;193;339
Rushes-yards;37-130;27-141
Passing yards;63;198
Passing;5-6-0;12-21-1
Fumbles-lost;3-2;1-0
Penalties-yards;3-22;5-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Shikellamy: Coltyn Sempko 17-63; Gage Wolfe 7-38; Isaac Shaffer-Neitz 7-26; Braydon Wertman 2-3; Kurtis Raker 2-1, TD; TEAM 2-(-1). Mifflinburg: Andrew Diehl 5-68, TD; Aaron Hackenburg 4-28; Carter Breed 4-26; Leroy Simpson 6-16, TD; Gabriel Stetler 3-8, TD; Troy Dressler 2-6; Ben Reitz 1-0; TEAM 2-(-1).
PASSING — Shikellamy: Wertman 5-6-0, 63 yards, TD. Mifflinburg: Dressler 11-20-1, 172 yards, 3 TDs; Reitz 1-1-0, 26 yards.
RECEIVING — Shikellamy: John Peiffer 2-28; Kaden Hoffman 2-27; Wolfe 1-8, TD. Mifflinburg: Diehl 3-64, 2 TDs; Breed 3-62; Jacob Bingaman 4-41, TD; Stetler 2-31.